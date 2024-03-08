Gregor Townsend explains George Horne and Cam Redpath calls
Scotland scrum-half George Horne has been urged to grasp the chance to shed his reputation as an impact ‘super-sub’ after being handed a rare Test start in Saturday’s Six Nations clash with Italy.
With head coach coach Gregor Townsend opting to rest first-choice Ben White after a heavy workload with new club Toulon and Scotland since the World Cup, the Glasgow half-back will win his 29th cap in Rome.
But it will be only Horne’s fourth start at international level – his first in the Six Nations – and his first since the 2019 World Cup.
After making his debut in a 2018 summer tour defeat against the USA in Houston, he scored two tries on his second start a week later in a thumping win in Argentina.
His only other start to date came in a RWC pool romp against Russia five years ago in Japan. Horne scored a hat-trick of tries in that 61-0 win in Shizuoka, but if he thought that might push him further into contention with the retirement of Greig Laidlaw after the tournament, it has not worked out as he might have hoped.
A succession of untimely injuries have not helped, but Horne has had to play second fiddle to first Ali Price, and latterly White, for the Scotland number nine shirt, despite winning 18 more caps off the bench in recent years.
Price was also ahead of him at club level, making it harder to press his Test claims. But since Franco Smith took over at Glasgow in the summer of 2022, the roles have been reversed.
Horne, 28, has generally been the South African’s first-choice No.9, with Price – a Test Lion in 2021 – having to make do with only occasional starts. The older man eventually secured a surprise post-World Cup move to Scottish rivals Edinburgh in November in order to remain in Scotland contention.
Horne started Glasgow’s last five games coming into the Six Nations, including three in the Champions Cup. Before facing Toulon in January, he said: “Hopefully I’ve shown Gregor that I can start and the feedback I’ve been getting back from him and the coaches has been positive.”
While Horne has lost none of the pace, dynamism and eye for a gap that has put him fourth on Glasgow’s all-time try-scorers list with 42, the development in other aspects of his game have earned him his opportunity in Rome.
“His kicking has really improved the last couple of years,” Townsend said. “A lot of the time he is asked to play a role with us which is to bring on energy. It is probably not that often we are looking to kick and slow the game down. It is something George can do but his biggest strength is to add pace, so he has been ideal for us to come off the bench.
“He came on against England when we perhaps didn’t play as much rugby as we could have in that period, and George was able to do that. He has played in a number of games for Glasgow where he has had to control things.
“So technically his biggest improvement have been his kicking, accuracy and game management. But we want George to bring his key strengths which are getting to the breakdown quickly, getting the ball away and being super competitive in attack and defence. We feel that is the best way we can pressure Italy – producing quick ball within our structure and our way of playing. We’re looking forward to seeing George take that opportunity.”
Despite acknowledging that Horne’s assets make him an ideal asset to bring off the bench, Townsend insisted his reputation as something of a ‘super-sub’ has not counted against him.
“No, it’s a massive strength,” he said. “Games at Test level are not won in the first 20 minutes, they are usually won in the last 20 minutes. If you are on the field in the last 20, you can have more influence on the outcome.
“George would have been disappointed not to come on [in the current campaign] against France – but when the Wales game was really tight, we had real confidence George could come on and make things happen which he did, the same against England. Now he gets an opportunity to do it from the start.”
Like Horne, Cameron Redpath is another player who has been patiently waiting for his chance.
The Bath centre has won 12 caps since a sensational debut in a famous victory over England at Twickenham in 2021, but like Horne has been restricted to just three Test starts so far. His others came against Fiji in the autumn of 2022 and in a rout of Romania at last year’s World Cup.
With the influential Sione Tuipulotu suffering a knee injury in the Calcutta Cup win a fortnight ago, Redpath gets the chance to rekindle his burgeoning club partnership with Finn Russell at Bath on the international stage, after three outings off the bench so far in this Six Nations.
“I think Cam can be a gainline carrier too,” Townsend said as he discussed his selection of Redpath over Stafford McDowall to partner Huw Jones. “Cam has the ability to beat people with really good footwork. He is very instinctive so if someone rushes him, he can step them. But he knows that role at 12 is sometimes just making sure you get to the gainline and he can do that effectively too.
“We have full faith in Cam. There’s also a cohesion element with who’s inside him. Stafford there would have been a cohesion element with who’s outside him [Glasgow team-mate Jones] so those are factors we talk about when we have to make an unexpected change – who is going to be the one who fits into the way of playing and the relationships that are already there?
“Cam and Finn have a good playing relationship and off-field this year. It’s great to see Cam in full fitness with energy, confidence and form. It’s a good combination.”
Comments on RugbyPass
World Cup is over. It also is one tournament that lasts 1 month which gives you a badge for 4 years called world champions. Ireland are one of the best. South Africa are notoriously difficult to beat at home. The only benefits to Ireland this time is their used to going down there with their clubs. However, Ireland needs to bring a few new players down in the summer to play South Africa, and continue growing their relatively new rugby identity at the pinnacle of the game, against the best.11 Go to comments
If Hansen or Erasmus said this I would listen. But coming from somebody like Borthwick, it means nothing. What exactly has Borthwick won? Nothing. His opinion means nothing11 Go to comments
Steve Borthdick needs to worry about his own team and crappy coaching skills before he starts making excuses before games by labeling teams things they aren't. I hope.ireland smash the living day lights out of England and this guy has more pressure heaped on his shoulders. Calling Ireland the best cause they are winning a tournament against extremely weak sides is becoming very old very fast but hey it's great as they will be in for a shock when they hit SA soil.11 Go to comments
Hey Ben! Soon you will be able to address your hero as Doctor! Congratulations!1 Go to comments
Hey Ben! Soon you will be able to address your hero as Doctor! Congratulations!1 Go to comments
Clear as day they have an identity crises. Borthers is finding the rugby in his DNA isn't going to work at international level with this group of players and he's now trying to implement something that's not natural to him. There is no clear direction. If you're playing for Scotland you know what the coach wants. If you're playing for England there must be so many different things running through your head that it's impossible to play in the moment and that's reflected in the basic errors and general confusion.1 Go to comments
Borthwick & Warburton should focus on their respective sides woes rather than singing Irish praises. SA are the current world champions and the Irish need to beat them in July to lay any claims, that is all there is to it.11 Go to comments
Totally agree with Schalk. If Marcus were playing for Scotland people would rate him so much higher. He has just as much talent as a young Finn Russell, he's just not getting the opportunity which is why he will never reach Finn's level. Russell was always considered a rough diamond just like Marcus, it's only recently he's become a world class international ten. It's taken him a lot of highs and lows to turn that raw potential into consistency but the coaches encourage him to express himself and understand he will make mistakes. Marcus won't ever get that level of support and opportunity so he will never fulfill his potential, which is very sad.4 Go to comments
Are Ireland the real world champions? No, they demonstrably aren’t. The headline is silly and foolish. Are Ireland the best rugby team in the world right now? Possibly, but how to establish that beyond any doubt? It’s basically individual people’s opinions.11 Go to comments
Jorgensen is the most overrated and super-hyped Aussie player in the comp’. The Aussie media are forever looking out for the second coming of Tim Horan/Jason Little. They did it with Petaia, James O’Connor etc… the end result - consistently inconsistent performances by these young wunderkinds at state and international level.1 Go to comments
For a team that still cant pass the QF of a WC, its amazing how fond the Irish seem to be of the ‘being the best” tag. So much more pain waiting for them…11 Go to comments
You are probably not allowed to link to other articles but the best response to this article is from Conor Neville “*Irish rugby thrust into role of pantomime villain*“ on the RTE website. I will link it to every Welsh and Scottish pal I’ve ever known! I’ve never laughed so hard.33 Go to comments
Continuity means playing the same players who failed previously. Clarity in selection of the best players available is better under Bwick than Jones but the clarity of a game plan with the best players is still missing and again we have a captain who is not neccesarily the best player in his position. Be like Gatland and trust younger players.2 Go to comments
“What you saw is a team that is trying to develop, a team that is trying to add layers to their game.” Some indicators (including leaks from English training) suggest training vastly concentrating on the defensive system for the first 3 games. I expect England to have more rounded training more attack/passing time going into the final two fixtures and therefore less handling errors. I expect a big step up from Scotland with England causing problems to Irelands attack. Ireland have no equal in my opinion in preparing for these big games. This will be a different Ireland also in some respects. I expect Ireland to prevail, but with England pushing them hard for most of the game. England-France last game will also be epic.22 Go to comments
It's probably good for a team to have two drastically different 15s that they can pick depending on the opposition, really.2 Go to comments
This kid isn’t anything special. Stop bleating2 Go to comments
Win the toss Ireland, kick high and deep. Make England sweat on the exit. No stupid penalties, Andrew Porter, no easy exits. Don’t let the very good and streetwise England pack turn the breakdowns in dockyard brawls at the outset. How this area is refereed will be crucial. Laxity will not be good for Ireland. I am interested to see Furbank remains at fullback. I had thought Steward might have been brought back for this game. I would see that as a positive on balance for Ireland, kicking high to pressure the England backfield. I am also relieved that Marcus Smith will start on the bench. That may prove to be a mistake by England, but then again, coming on later he may do damage. However he will face a very strong Irish bench…..Kelleher, Conan, Baird and Frawley are formidable men to bring on at the finish. The other four are no slouches either, though I would personally like to see Casey on the bench instead of Murray. I feel Casey has the better, faster pass, and is the rising player, who needs the game time to develop. One thing about that Calcutta Cup game, Nick. I thought the handling errors were stratospheric for this modern era of the game. Scotland especially started very badly. And you do allude to the errors by England in saying “England made too many turnovers which led to Scottish scores directly”. I would have thought a more accurate start by the Scots might have denied England that full ten point jump they got.22 Go to comments
yes ok 1 Ireland 2 bokke 3 France 4 Australia 5 England 6 Argentina116 Go to comments
We shall see when they come to Loftus 😉11 Go to comments
maybe Raiwalui World Rugby High Performance Pathways and Player Development Manager can stop this BS from the Pacific Lions, poaching from Fiji *Bula*21 Go to comments