10:15am, 20 June 2020

Vereniki Goneva is leaving Harlequins for the French ProD2 it has been revealed. Stade Montois have confirmed that the 36-year-old will play for them next season.

It brings to an end a remarkable eight years in the Premiership for Goneva. The 6’2, 102kg Fijian winger, who can also play centre, is a prolific try-scorer, and will bring pace and power to the French side’s backline.

Goneva also brings a wealth of experience to the club having to date achieved 57 caps for his country, scoring 22 international tries in the process. Before Harlequins, he played for both Leicester Tigers and Newcastle Falcons, ultimately averaging a try every other match across his appearances for both clubs.

It’s not his first stint in France however. He also played in Tarbes and Colomiers before leaving for England in 2012.

Le Stade Montois Rugby a le plaisir de vous annoncer la signature de Vereniki GONEVA International fidjien à XV et à sept de 2007 à 2019, il est le recordman du nombre d'essais marqués avec l'équipe des Fidji Bienvenue Vereniki ! pic.twitter.com/CTlpRrKMlm — Stade Montois Rugby (@SMR_Rugby) June 19, 2020