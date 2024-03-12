Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Gloucester sign Wales No10 Gareth Anscombe

By Josh Raisey
Gareth Anscombe at the Rugby World Cup with Wales (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Gloucester have announced the signing of Wales fly-half Gareth Anscombe ahead of next season, as reported by RugbyPass. 

The 32-year-old has been without a club since his move to Japan Rugby League One’s Suntory Sungoliath fell through at the end of 2023. The move to Japan was cancelled after the fly-half underwent surgery for a groin injury he picked up at the World Cup with Wales.

The 37-cap international’s last outing was a player of the match performance in Wales’ record 40-6 win over Australia at the World Cup last year. It was in the warm-up to Wales’ following match against Georgia that the New Zealand-born back suffered his injury.

After the signing was announced, Gloucester director of rugby George Skivington said: “We’re really pleased to bring a player with Gareth’s club and international experience to Kingsholm.

“He’s one of the top fly halves in the Northern Hemisphere and we feel he’ll complement our other options at fly half and full back well.

“We’re looking forward to him joining us in the summer.”

As a guest on the Sportin Wales podcast recently, Anscombe outlined what unfolded with his injury and contract in Japan.

“I remember speaking to the physio and he said, ‘Mate, you have pulled your adductor off the bone’. That was really surprising but also really unusual – you don’t tend to see adductors fully torn off the bone. So it looked like I had to get surgery and I flew back to the UK as quickly as possible and got under the knife really quickly in London.

“It just floored me really, because I was still so functional. Once I got to Japan, I knew something wasn’t quite right, but usually people with these injuries, they are on crutches. I could walk and even thought I could probably run in a straight line, so it just didn’t make sense to me that I had such a big injury and yet I felt so good. It surprised everyone.

“They [Suntory] decided that it wasn’t quite worth the risk and decided to go get another international. It is upsetting, frustrating, a whole mix of emotions, but you understand the nature of the game and they have got to protect themselves just like I have got to protect myself.”

Comments on RugbyPass

m
mitch 15 minutes ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

Well worth watching Kiss on the Koko YouTube channel. Certainly seems he’s building something special. The Reds had 17.5k fans on the weekend.

14 Go to comments
R
Rugby 21 minutes ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

It is early days Nic, but you like to stay ahead. The balance of power certainly has shifted North within Australia. The balance of power shifting across the Tasman, probably not but there has been a realignment of the battle lines and Aus have regained some territory.

14 Go to comments
R
Rugby 26 minutes ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

Les Kiss is well placed in Brisbane, as there is no end to the input for ideas. I find some league plays are coming into Union. Especially the rip tackle. The league guys got so good at it that now you can only do it one on one, it is a penalty if you rip while some else is holding the ball carrier. With two on one it is so easy. Kwagga showed Will Jordan the play. If done in tandem it is easy. At the moment in Union a player tries the rip sporadically usually after a tackle is made and the when the ball carrier falls to the ground. This tactic is seriously under utilised. Faf did it in final play against france, he had help I watch and marvel at the NRL. Although it was interesting to see Wigan beat the Panthers. There are two NRL teams in Brisbane - the Broncos and Dolphins, plus Queensland Maroons Rugby League Brisbane manages the largest combined Rugby League competition in the world with approximately 16,000 player registrations (3,500 seniors) across 56 clubs, who field 891 teams in 101 competitions, playing over 450 games each week. wow.

14 Go to comments
f
finn 1 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

Now is the time for Andy Goode to shut up

2 Go to comments
R
Rugby 1 hours ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

I like Clayton MacMillan, he is honest. His assessment of the Reds is spot on. I like the new wave from Aussie teams. I do wonder how far energy will take the reds? The positive externality is that winning makes winning, it is a good disease

14 Go to comments
R
Rugby 1 hours ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

Yes I watched that game. Crowd was invisible. Probably most of the spectators were family members. Time to bring out the fake crowd noise like during covid restrictions. The Media around the games could make it work. 1 Do not show empty stands ha ha. 2 Let children in free - they buy food come on it is easy. this product really needs some fixing NZ Rugby chief executive just bury their heads in the sand and say - no problem here. Those games operate on a huge loss.

14 Go to comments
R
Rugby 1 hours ago
Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman?

Well Crusaders have the Hurricanes this week. It is likely going to be four losses in a row. A new dawn. It is SURREAL like navigating up the Nùng River to Kurtz's outpost in Apocalypse Now

14 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Now is the time for Borthwick to make bold selection call – Andy Goode

If we’ve learnt anything from the last few weeks it’s this: Borthwick should not do anything anyone in the media/punditry gallery says.

2 Go to comments
S
Scott 4 hours ago
Scott Barrett’s honest assessment of Crusaders’ third loss to start season

The Crusaders simply need to go back to what has made them great- scrum for penalties, driving maul, kick long to corners, and pressure defence. Save the dazzle-dazzle for the Blues and Hurricanes and just play test rugby like under Razor

2 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 6 hours ago
Munster set to face All Blacks XV this year

Pretty gruelling schedule

1 Go to comments
N
Nickers 6 hours ago
‘Lit a fire’: Dropped All Black Hoskins Sotutu’s secret to stunning form

Immature postering and deep insecurities on show. The exact downward spiral Laumape followed - doing it all for “the haters” on social media. He needs to grow up if he thinks this will help him get selected for the ABs. He did not play well last year, and was not selected. He should do his talking on the field.

2 Go to comments
K
KiwiSteve 7 hours ago
Dylan Hartley: 'Watershed' England win, 'inspirational' Jamie George

Ireland are going to win the world 🌎 cup 🗑️

5 Go to comments
M
Michael 8 hours ago
Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

Does anyone know what this was about yet?

12 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 9 hours ago
Dylan Hartley: 'Watershed' England win, 'inspirational' Jamie George

Finally. Something balanced about this English Team and result. Firstly, carries and post-contact metres gained. After everything that’s been said about England’s poor attack. Ireland’s defence was poor. And it was shaky in moments against Wales. Scotland take note. Secondly, Scotland played well against England. They are a good side in what is a tighter 6N than anyone thought. Scotland can beat Ireland and I wouldn’t be surprised if they do. Serious question. Since before and after the World Cup - what has Ireland shown us that is new? It seems to me as though Ireland thought they’d win the 6N applying the same templates they took to the World Cup. As if teams haven’t and wouldn’t figure out how to stop their attack. They have. As beautiful as Irelands attack is - in the two games they have lost (NZ and now England) it has been like watching a beautiful hummingbird flying repeatedly into a patio window. A real shame. England has certainly showed a lot new and have been lambasted for working on it. But their return from this 6 Nations could be the trophy. Not bad for the RWC bronze medalists. Wales, Italy have also shown a lot new. France and Ireland less so. I think Ireland has their work cut out for them. Mostly I think they need to start adapting their game. They certainly need to work on their defence - because currently, anyone who has a better defence than them can beat them. That’s where Scotland might come unstuck this weekend. If they let Irelands attack purr into ascendancy, don’t shut them down and give them too much possession, then Ireland will walk away with it. However, Scotland has to make up for their on and off performances this 6N. They have shown what they can do. They need to make up for their pool game loss at the WC. And the loss to Italy! They can do this with a spirited and focused shot at Ireland who are as vulnerable as they have ever been.

5 Go to comments
A
Andrew 10 hours ago
Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

No Clive we don’t want sterile, scripted and soulless responses from players. Ben Earl plays with his heart on his sleeve (similar to Dalligio) so if he expresses his emotions and feelings in the media good on him. Clive if you haven’t noticed Rugby needs some things to change or it will become extinct. Fans enjoy seeing the players with genuine passion and showing their human qualities.

18 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 10 hours ago
‘Lit a fire’: Dropped All Black Hoskins Sotutu’s secret to stunning form

Sounds like he’s got a chip on his shoulder about it, and throws in the ‘off contract’ thing out there as well to subtly suggest if you don’t pick me I might leave (a very nrl player tactic). Well unlike white or Maori Kiwis, he can always almost instantly throw his lot in with an island nation because ‘heritage’, although frankly Fiji have enough talent that he probably wouldn't make their side either.

2 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 10 hours ago
Chiefs may no longer be SRP favourites after underdog Reds’ famous upset

Australians, world champs at getting ahead of themselves. And year after year they never seem to learn either. Winning a battle, isn't winning the war.

1 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 10 hours ago
Fullback Love: 'He is the number 15 for the All Blacks right now'

Wilson and Kirwan, are probably the last people Razor would take note of when it came to selection. Kiwan has gone from great All Black, to playing up his crazy old uncle routine on The Breakdown where he likes to be the centre of attention and disagree with everything for the sake of disagreeing. Either way, under Razors system the overrated Leon MacDonald is unfortunately the back three selector, so you can expect the Beauden at 15 love affair to continue.

1 Go to comments
A
Ace 12 hours ago
Clive Woodward calls out Ben Earl over post-match comments

Ben Earl’s personality comes across in the way he plays and interviews and I love it! Suck it up, Clive.

18 Go to comments
J
John 12 hours ago
Italy make historic leap in world rankings ahead of crunch Wales clash

Aus needs to bow its head in shame…Wallaby rennaisance never

1 Go to comments
