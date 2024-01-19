Dominant second half sees Gloucester ease past Castres in Challenge Cup

Gloucester made it four wins from four in EPCR Challenge Cup Pool Three with a comprehensive 35-5 victory over Castres at Kingsholm.

The Cherry and Whites had already qualified for the round of 16 but ran in four tries to secure a bonus-point win.

Seb Atkinson went over for an eighth-minute score converted by Adam Hastings, who added a penalty as the hosts went into the break 10-5 up, Josaia Raisuqe going over for the French outfit.

But it was one-way traffic after the interval with tries from Freddie Clarke, Hastings and Albert Tuisue ensuring a comfortable night’s work for Gloucester.

Hastings finished with 15 points from a try, two conversions and two penalties, while Santiago Carreras added a late conversion and penalty.

Edinburgh ran in five tries as they moved to the brink of qualification from the pool with a 31-19 win over Scarlets at Parc y Scarlets.

Ben Vellacott and WP Nel both went over in the first six minutes as the Scots raced into a 14-0 lead.

Joe Roberts crossed to get Scarlets back into it but further Edinburgh scores from Duhan Van Der Merwe and Hamish Watson had the bonus point secured by half-time.

Pierre Schoeman put the game to bed three minutes after the restart and – after Edinburgh lock Grant Gilchrist was shown a red card in the 72nd minute – Ryan Conbeer and a penalty try gave some respectability to the score for the home side, who have lost all four games to exit the competition.