Jones and Rowe each outscore Toulon as Glasgow advance in Champions Cup

Two tries apiece from Huw Jones and Kyle Rowe helped Glasgow Warriors to a 29-5 win over Toulon and into the last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup.

Franco Smith’s side had to win to guarantee their passage out of the pool stage and they landed a total of five tries to get the job done with a bit to spare.

Toulon threatened a comeback when Gail Drean scored early in the second half but Warriors hit back to win comfortably.

Glasgow welcomed back Kyle Steyn and Jack Dempsey from long-term injury and handed a first start to Max Williamson in the second row.

A much-changed Toulon selection saw Scotland scrum-half Ben White rested, although former Scotland back-rower Cornell du Preez was named among the replacements.

The visitors had the first scoring opportunity of the contest but Mathieu Smaili’s ambitious penalty drifted just wide of the posts.

Glasgow looked to have then landed a stunning try when Josh McKay ran from deep to dot down only for the TMO to rule it out for a block in the build-up.

Warriors, though, did finally get on the board moments later. Jones, restored to centre after a few games on the wing, created the opportunity with a dart past the defence before setting up Rowe to score in the corner.

Glasgow were beginning to get into their rhythm after a slow start and soon went in again. Jones was at the heart of it, the former Harlequins player taking a pass from fellow centre Sione Tuipulotu and accelerating over the line.

George Horne, who had failed to convert Rowe’s try, made no mistake second time around to leave Glasgow 12-0 in front at half-time.

Toulon had barely threatened as an attacking force but got themselves on the scoreboard early in the second half.

Steyn did well to stop the first attack but the ball was recycled to Jeremy Sinzelle whose pass sent Drean scurrying over to score.

Glasgow’s dominance looked in danger but a third score eased the nerves around Scotstoun.

Johnny Matthews, so often the scorer, instead looped a pass wide to McKay to walk it in from close range.

Warriors made sure of the win – and claimed a bonus point – with their fourth try shortly afterwards.

Dempsey teed up Jones and he powered over in the corner before Rowe landed the fifth with the clock in the red.