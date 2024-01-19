Jones and Rowe each outscore Toulon as Glasgow advance in Champions Cup
Two tries apiece from Huw Jones and Kyle Rowe helped Glasgow Warriors to a 29-5 win over Toulon and into the last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup.
Franco Smith’s side had to win to guarantee their passage out of the pool stage and they landed a total of five tries to get the job done with a bit to spare.
Toulon threatened a comeback when Gail Drean scored early in the second half but Warriors hit back to win comfortably.
Glasgow welcomed back Kyle Steyn and Jack Dempsey from long-term injury and handed a first start to Max Williamson in the second row.
A much-changed Toulon selection saw Scotland scrum-half Ben White rested, although former Scotland back-rower Cornell du Preez was named among the replacements.
The visitors had the first scoring opportunity of the contest but Mathieu Smaili’s ambitious penalty drifted just wide of the posts.
Glasgow looked to have then landed a stunning try when Josh McKay ran from deep to dot down only for the TMO to rule it out for a block in the build-up.
Warriors, though, did finally get on the board moments later. Jones, restored to centre after a few games on the wing, created the opportunity with a dart past the defence before setting up Rowe to score in the corner.
Glasgow were beginning to get into their rhythm after a slow start and soon went in again. Jones was at the heart of it, the former Harlequins player taking a pass from fellow centre Sione Tuipulotu and accelerating over the line.
George Horne, who had failed to convert Rowe’s try, made no mistake second time around to leave Glasgow 12-0 in front at half-time.
Toulon had barely threatened as an attacking force but got themselves on the scoreboard early in the second half.
Steyn did well to stop the first attack but the ball was recycled to Jeremy Sinzelle whose pass sent Drean scurrying over to score.
Glasgow’s dominance looked in danger but a third score eased the nerves around Scotstoun.
Johnny Matthews, so often the scorer, instead looped a pass wide to McKay to walk it in from close range.
Warriors made sure of the win – and claimed a bonus point – with their fourth try shortly afterwards.
Dempsey teed up Jones and he powered over in the corner before Rowe landed the fifth with the clock in the red.
Fantastic article. Richie Mou’nga and Shannon Frizzell should be made available to be in the All Black. Razor is a winner.Richie Mou’nga is the man. It is going to upset a few people. Who cares.68 Go to comments
I agree 100% with Scott Robertson. Richie Mo’unga is a brilliant no 10 as showed with 7 time champion Crusaders and All Blacks. He had to put up with the ridiculous dual play maker role with Barrett , started by Hansen and doggedly carried on by Foster. Set him free.95 Go to comments
Poor ref decision yellow at worst. French refs very against English teams1 Go to comments
I don’t understand why world rugby are involved in a club side?3 Go to comments
It was absurd that Shields ever played for England in the first place. He was picked directly out of a NZ team to do so; that should never have been allowed to happen. The NZRFU must never pick him for a NZ team again.6 Go to comments
Canada need at least 2 Pro rugby teams. Stephen Aboud will bring through the talent in the country. But that talent needs something to aim for.3 Go to comments
Too slow too uncreative to play 10 anyways. Move on tubby3 Go to comments
Pity Zack Mercer didn’t get a look3 Go to comments
Here in Toronto, having attended 3 Arrows home games last year, I’m finding it hard to give a flying F about this news. Lol.3 Go to comments
I wonder if Slade will be picked to play at inside centre as none of the centres chosen play 12 on a regular basis. Think he could do a good job with Lawrence outside him.1 Go to comments
It will be interesting to see how he goes. Played very little rugby in 2023 so will be coming in pretty cold. Great addition for the Canes, they don’t really have another loosie in his sort of mould. Assuming he is able to play to the same standards as when he left he would presumably have Blackadder and Finau ahead of him. Maybe Razor prefers Blackadder at 7 over Cane though? At nearly 33 it would be a questionable decision to bring him into the team ahead of younger guys. There is definitely a world where Blackadder is out injured for the season and a range of other injuries and suspensions brings him into the mix.6 Go to comments
It’s a good case to make. URC can add other teams, definitely Cheetahs and Black Lion, maybe couple more that are financially viable options too.1 Go to comments
Good piece, Andy1 Go to comments
“No one can still tell me what a tier one team is….”. When you routinely get comfortably beaten by Italy and they recently shipped the thick end of 100 points against the ABs you can safely assume you’re not one……3 Go to comments
Hi Richard, A tier one team is one that gets three votes in World Rugby council sessions. Hope this helps.3 Go to comments
Martin, you Mumpet… he might still include Larkham. Who incidentally has won a World Cup as a player, but what as a coach? Maybe a couple of Aussie super conference titles? Noddy badge. Give the assistant job to Andy Friend, he beat Larkham Munster on a couple of occasions with a rag-tag bunch of players.7 Go to comments
Yipeeeeee.. Liar liar pants on fire Jantjies.. He cheats he deals he wheels.. He never ever deserved that position.. He was a quota player,a product from the Anc's political interference in South African sports, and a below average one at it! It is just a relieve to know for now his arrogant smug face won’t be seen in any form of rugby for years to come..Jantjies my boy, don’t even go home because the Cape aren’t empty without you..3 Go to comments
Yes we can expect them to fight but these players have been very poor for England for nearly 5 years now, especially BV who offers nothing in the way of forward momentum1 Go to comments
He’s never going to get out from under this one. It would be better all round if he just came clean and took responsibility for what he did, but that would be inconsistent with his behaviour following the other scandals he’s been involved in. Nobody in South Africa except perhaps his mother would want to see him playing in a Springbok jersey again……which was already the case before he got caught for doping.3 Go to comments
Get Andy Friend in as his assistant coach. Got a great eye, and know how to work with small player pools… ask Connacht, and he found Mac hassen. He can take over from Schmidt in the hand over…. World needs strong wallabies… Saffa here2 Go to comments