Gloucester back-rower Harry Taylor makes loan switch

George Skivington has allowed Gloucester back-rower Harry Taylor to go on loan to Dragons in the URC. The immediate effect switch from the Gallagher Premiership will enable the 22-year-old to go straight into the team for a start in Saturday’s fixture at Ulster.

A statement read: “Dragons have bolstered the club’s back row resources with the loan signing of Harry Taylor from Gloucester. The 22-year-old has been a part of the senior ranks at Kingsholm since 2020 and made his debut for the Cherry and Whites in 2021.

“Taylor links up with the Men of Gwent with immediate effect ahead of the BKT United Rugby Championship fixture with Ulster at Kingspan Stadium this weekend.

“A former England U20s international, Taylor signed professional terms at Gloucester in 2020 after completing his studies at Clifton College.

“A former co-captain of Gloucester U18s, Taylor has also had spells with Hartpury. Taylor already knows Rodney Parade having played against Dragons in the EPCR Challenge Cup in 2022.”

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan said: “We are really pleased to be able to bring in a player of Harry’s quality on a short-term loan agreement.

“He is a versatile forward and good athlete, and he will give us much-needed depth to our back row resources with a number of key players either injured or away on international duty.”

Flanagan has made seven changes to his side for the trip to Ireland, including the inclusion of Taine Basham following his release from Wales’ Guinness Six Nations squad.