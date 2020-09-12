12:11pm, 12 September 2020

A giant French second row was sentenced this week in France after he was found guilty of an assault that left his fellow combatant needing to drink through a straw for two months. Agen’s Victor Moreaux was given a six-month sentence, suspended for two years, and fined €5,000 euro for the incident. The 6’7, 123kg lock beat the soldier in a nite club row on March 5th/March 6th of this year in Castres.

According to actu.fr, his victim, a soldier of the 8th Marine Infantry Parachute Regiment (RPIMA) of Castres, had his jaw broken in two places, requiring his jaw to be wired. Moreaux and the soldier in question agreed an undisclosed financial settlement prior to the criminal case being heard.

A Castre player at the time of the incident, Moreaux has since signed for Agen. Castres sacked him over the brawl, which wasn’t his first indiscretion in terms of off-field violence. Moreaux was previously involved in a drink-fuelled bust-up in 2017, suggesting the lock was lucky to avoid a custodial sentence.

Moreaux has admitted to struggling with his behaviour when drinking. The court heard that: “When there is alcohol and people, it’s not good for me.”

The 26-year-old made his debut for Agen last week. A former academy member at Stade Toulousain, Moreaux took up rugby having previously shown a talent for football. A promising specimen, at 13 he already stood 6 foot 4 inches.