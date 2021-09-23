Giant Bok centre Esterhuizen recommits to Quins

12:34pm, 23 September 2021

Andre ‘The Giant’ Esterhuizen has re-signed with the reigning Gallagher Premiership champions Harlequins, the club have confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6’4, 113kg midfielder has made 20 appearances for Harlequins since signing at the end of 2019/20 campaign. The former Cell C Sharks man and Munakata Sanix Blues centre has not been involved with the Springboks

The 27-year-old centre, who have been capped by eight times by the Springboks, has scored three tries for the West London club and has become a mainstay of their back division.

“I think everyone wants to play for a team where you’re encouraged to try things on the pitch and be unconventional. We did that last year and made some great memories doing it the Harlequins Way.

“We have a strong group here with some great people and talented players. I’m very happy to re-commit with Quins, and I’m looking forward to playing my first full season with a Stoop packed with fans wearing the Quarters.”

Senior Coach Tabai Matson said: “We are delighted that Andre has re-signed with us. He’s one of the best in the world at getting gain line in the midfield and is a huge asset to playing the Harlequins Way.

“Andre has a great manner around the squad. While he’s probably what you could call an agent of chaos on the pitch for our opposition, he’s a very cool, composed character around training and has been great to work with.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s great to have Andre recommit and know that the fans can look forward to seeing him play in person as we welcome home our supporters in full capacity this weekend.”