8:39am, 13 September 2020

Gloucester Rugby head coach George Skivington has welcomed the return of spectators for Monday’s Gallagher Premiership game against Harlequins.

Up to 1,000 people will be allowed to attend the Kingsholm clash for the second crowd pilot match following Quins’ game against Bath at the Twickenham Stoop earlier this month.

The Premiership season restarted on August 14 following a five-month absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, with all fixtures apart from one so far being played behind closed doors.

Skivington said: “My experience of coming to Kingsholm is that they (fans) are pretty loud, if we get 10 in, 1,000 or 5,000 they will be loud, so we are looking forward to that!”

Skivington has made wholesale changes from the side beaten by Exeter four days ago.

Danny Cipriani is back at fly-half, while Louis Rees-Zammitt features in the full-back role and Ollie Thorley and Jonny May are on the wings.

“It’s going to be a tough challenge because obviously we are in a very similar slot in terms of league position,” Skivington added.

Both clubs’ play-off hopes have long disappeared, but they should secure qualification for next season’s Heineken Champions Cup as the regular league season nears its conclusion.

Quins boss Paul Gustard has made eight changes after a midweek win against London Irish, with wing Chris Ashton set to make his 150th Premiership appearance if he features off the bench.

Gustard said: “We had a positive performance and strong result last time out against a talented and hungry London Irish side, and we are aware of the need to back up that performance on Monday.

“We travel to Gloucester determined to produce.”

GLOUCESTER RUGBY

15. Louis Rees-Zammit

14. Ollie Thorley

13. Chris Harris

12. Mark Atkinson

11. Jonny May

10. Danny Cipriani

9. Stephen Varney;

1. Val Rapava-Ruskin

2. Franco Marais

3. Jack Stanley

4. Ed Slater

5. Matt Garvey

6. Jack Clement

7. Lewis Ludlow ©

8. Jake Polledri

REPLACEMENTS

16. Henry Walker

17. Corne Fourie

18. Fraser Balmain

19. Matias Alemanno

20. Jordy Reid

21. Joe Simpson

22. Lloyd Evans

23. Billy Twelvetrees