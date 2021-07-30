Close Notice
GB Sevens join NZ, Fiji and France in Olympics semis as new champ guaranteed

By Kim Ekin
Team GB co-captain Abbie Brown attacks against USA in their medal quarter-final on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium on 30 July, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo credit: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby

    Great Britain, New Zealand, Fiji and France are through to the Olympic semi-finals of the rugby sevens after a thrilling second day at Tokyo Stadium.

    Great Britian’s Jasmine Joyce scored a try in each half to help her side into the medal semi-finals with an upset 21-12 win over the USA. Joyce crossed either side of an Abbie Brown effort to give her side a 21-0 lead, which Great Britain were able to defend despite late tries from Kristi Kirshe and Naya Tapper.

    France stand between Great Britain and the gold medal match after they recovered from conceding the first try against China to win their medal quarter-final 24-10.

    Although France have never played Great Britain — or Scotland or Wales — at this level, Les Bleues have faced England on 18 occasions, winning nine of them including eight of the last ten.

    One thing is assured, there will be new Olympic champions named after reigning womens’ champs Australia were knocked out by Fiji.

    Tries from Alowesi Nakoci and Ana Maria Naimasi gave the Fijiana a 14-0 lead with less than four minutes gone, and although Faith Nathan and Charlotte Caslick crossed in the second half the Australians could not reel them in.

    Meanwhile, favourites New Zealand booked their place in the last four with a comfortable 36-0 defeat of the Russian Olympic Committee team (ROC). Portia Woodman scored two of the Black Ferns Sevens’ six tries, while Michaela Blyde took her tally for the tournament to six.

    Saturday’s second medal semi-final kicks off at 11:30 local time.

