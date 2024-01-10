Gareth Anscombe breaks silence about his contract-cancelling injury
Wales out-half Gareth Anscombe has broken his silence about the injury that resulted in his contract for the 2023/24 League One in Japan being cancelled just weeks after he arrived at Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath.
It was last July when he was unveiled as a new signing in the Far East after finishing up at the Ospreys. At the time, he was training with the Welsh ahead of their Rugby World Cup campaign and he went on to star at the finals for Waren Gatland’s side, especially in the pool stage win over Australia in Lyon.
However, he pulled up lame with a groin injury in the warm-up before their final group match against Georgia and while he was to miss the subsequent quarter-final loss to Argentina, it was felt the injury wasn’t serious – especially as Wales had earmarked him to be available for the semi-finals if they had progressed that far.
Scans, though, following his arrival in Japan told a different story and a resulting operation led to Suntory Sungoliath cancelling Anscombe’s contract and replacing him with Argentina’s Nicolas Sanchez.
Anscombe has now launched a Sportin Wales podcast and on the show with Test teammate Alex Cuthbert and host Geraint Hardy, he shed light on the cruel injury that has left him on the sidelines without a club despite impressing at France 2023.
We are LIVE with our brand new podcast??
Episode 1: The One With The Founders.
Meet our Co-founders – @acuthbert11 and @Gareth_Anscombe?
We have an EXCLUSIVE with Gareth following his Japan move and return??
Search Sportin Wales wherever you listen to your podcasts? pic.twitter.com/kf07meJP8m
— Sportin Wales (@Sportin_Wales) January 9, 2024
“Clearly it wasn’t the plan to come back,” he said in the studio in Wales. “Obviously, I picked up an injury at the World Cup and unfortunately we didn’t realise how serious it was. The plan was to hopefully rehab it and try and get right for the semi-final.
“I passed all my tests during that week, so from our side, it looked pretty promising and I was still really functional. Obviously, disaster struck with us and we lost to Argentina which we didn’t see coming but from a fitness point of view, we didn’t think it was too serious.”
Anscombe admitted he felt his adductor tweak again post the finals but thought nothing of it before flying out to Japan, but scans at his new club left him crestfallen, returning to London for surgery and ultimately learning he was being released by the Tokyo outfit.
“I remember speaking to the physio and he said, ‘Mate, you have pulled your adductor off the bone’. That was really surprising but also really unusual – you don’t tend to see adductors fully torn off the bone. So it looked like I had to get surgery and I flew back to the UK as quickly as possible and got under the knife really quickly in London.
“It just floored me really, because I was still so functional. Once I got to Japan, I knew something wasn’t quite right, but usually people with these injuries, they are on crutches. I could walk and even thought I could probably run in a straight line, so it just didn’t make sense to me that I had such a big injury and yet I felt so good. It surprised everyone.
“They [Suntory] decided that it wasn’t quite worth the risk and decided to go get another international. It is upsetting, frustrating, a whole mix of emotions, but you understand the nature of the game and they have got to protect themselves just like I have got to protect myself.”
The ordeal hasn’t completely put Anscombe off the idea of playing in League One when he is fit again. “Would I love to play in Japan? For sure. But right now all the clubs there will be focusing on this season, so we will just wait and see.
“I’m just trying to get back to full fitness. I’m desperate to play rugby – where that is, I’m not too sure yet. I’m hopeful I will be fit in the next couple of months, could be quicker, could be a little bit slower, but we’ll see. Then we will just see what is out there.”
Comments on RugbyPass
In both franchises, there seems to be a lack of confidence based on average competence and I think they need to focus on core skills. I thought the Force was improving under Sampson and I hope he can assist the Rebels to win more games. I’m not sure about Foote as a coach. WA will be a good team this year as they have recruited well, the Twiggy assist is beneficial and I wonder if the ‘new’ RA will attempt to build a relationship with him. The management team at the Rebels seem to be close to incompetence in trying to buy their way out of trouble.7 Go to comments
Meaningless “rankings” beget meaningless articles about meaningkess “rankings”.2 Go to comments
> In his first media session as incumbent, the man known far and wide as Razor suggested New Zealand Rugby’s (NZR) policy of only selecting players domiciled here could become open to review or interpretation. No he didn’t. He asked NZR and all its bodies to keep an opening mind towards reviewing the policy heading forward.10 Go to comments
We will continue to struggle while there are 5 teams, even if “John” appoints the coaches! Economic madness to have a team in AFL heartland and without SA teams in the Super comp there is no justification for the WA team. If SA was involved there MAY be some logistical justification for WA, otherwise they and Melbourne are drains on the overall competition both financially and playing resources.7 Go to comments
First class article, Nick. Thanks. On paper the Rebels should be more capable this year of winning games. LSL will be, I would hope, a very significant signing. At 27, he is still young enough to have years ahead of him. And as a forward this the age most will be in their peak period. The year at Northampton has seen him improve on his Australian form, in my view. The Force are harder to predict, I feel. Nic White is past his prime. But yet at 33, he can still add a lot to the Force, even be the person to build the team around for two or three years. And under a new coaching regime, players can have a new lease of life experience.7 Go to comments
Back off, Scotland. Keep your mitts off our future ABs 😝1 Go to comments
“Frightened” is a dumb characterisation. All Razor was asking for was “an open mind”. Makes total sense.10 Go to comments
You forgot to mention that Tupou has only ever been coached in Australia by hopeless kiwi coaches …….. Brad Thorn and Dave Rennie. How come he is not amazing ? I can tell you why. Because they are rubbish coaches. Especially in Australia. Now he is going to Melbourne to be coached by an utterly hopeless South African coach who has been dragging the Rebels down for the last few years. He won’t be improving any time soon. Unless of course he gets to play under one of our terrific Australian coaches in the Wallabies and is inspired to perform. Otherwise forget it.7 Go to comments
I read all that fluffy Offal is god BS, where was the mention that Tigers gave them a good beating? The really good thing about Offal going South would be if they changed the rules giving us access to Sam Simmonds who is playing out of his skin, Bro Joe who I believe is the T14’s top scorer, Ribbans, Willis, Marchant and Arundell, Offal they can keep.25 Go to comments
Ben click-bait-king Smith strikes again. Gee no mention of ABs record loss to Boks on eve of RWC23. Was it Suzie? The ref? Jet-lag? Parochialism? Better team lose? W anchor.40 Go to comments
Ben thanks for the article. Nothing gets this team performing better than people writing them off. You are their biggest fan and thanks for the continued support : )40 Go to comments
Farrell is a bloody good coach and ten times better than the hapless kiwi Gatland. Australia needs to choose one of our excellent Australian coaches to be able to compete.1 Go to comments
The point about 10 having to be a solid defender is interesting. Do you think teams will start playing more physical players there and developing their skills at 10? Or will we continue to hide the natural 10s who can't tackle as well? Farrell seems to have both!25 Go to comments
South Africans only care about winning the World Cup. All other tests are just stepping stones to that.40 Go to comments
Any chance the Tongan Thor label could be dumped? It’s as lame and tired as Flying Finns/Flying Fijians. Just use his name.7 Go to comments
“From Suzie the waitress” - a disproven myth; “to Sam Cane’s red” - a red that is in line with every shoulder-on-head red that has come since the new rules were put in place. AB fans went from blaming the ref and defending SBW in 2017 v Lions to blaming the ref and defending Cane… they never learn do they? Even Squidge agreed that this was a clear red. Oh and that wallabies sweep was after 1.5 years of not even being able to practice together due to covid. Try again Benny boy.40 Go to comments
Unbelievable that the AB’s didn’t encourage Ngani Laumape to remain available. Since Ma and SBW, he is the only one with the ability to penetrate, as well as knock people over on attack or defense.10 Go to comments
Why, Gloucester ain't doing that well, stinks of nepotism to me, jobs for the boys !!!5 Go to comments
Sanderson in the news again? The guy never stops promoting himself.1 Go to comments
I’m all for pure merit in a perfect world. But we don’t live in that world and even top flight rugby in England is in a bad spot. I actually think even a 10 team PR2 is too many, Id have a 10 team top flight, 8 team tier 2 with 1 up, 1 down between them, decided by the tier 2 top team playing the bottom team in the Premiership in a 1 off match end of each season. Ring fenced below tier 2. Make sure every match between both divisions is either on TNT or streaming on PRTV. But I absolutely get what PR & the RFU are doing here with the 4 folded clubs especially with Wasps who really are a truly historic rugby brand. I’m a Quins supporter so I hate them, but I love to hate them, I’ll be very happy if this plan in Kent comes through, they belong in the Home Counties if not London proper.1 Go to comments