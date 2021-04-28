9:32am, 28 April 2021

Wales will open their 2022 Guinness Six Nations title defence away to Ireland next February in a campaign that will end with France hosting England the following month in Paris. The tournament will also see a return to Friday night rugby with the Welsh taking on the French on March 11 in Cardiff.

Wayne Pivac’s champion Wales squad, who clinched the title on the back of Scotland’s rearranged match win over France, will open the tournament on February 5 away to Ireland on the same day that Scotland will host England in Edinburgh. France versus Italy on the Sunday will round off the opening weekend.

The tournament will conclude with a ‘Super Saturday’ on March 19 that will see Wales host Italy and Ireland welcome Scotland before the campaign ends with France versus England at Stade de France.

Six Nations CEO Ben Morel said: “The 2021 championship was one of the most competitive in history with eight of the 15 matches won by seven points or less. The drama of Super Saturday with France’s last-minute win against Wales meant that the winner of the championship was only revealed after the final match was played.

“It was an amazing effort from many people to make the championship happen, not least the players and staff from the unions, the broadcasters, media and our partners.

“That effort paid off in the shape of record TV audiences and the most engaged championship we have ever seen. It was truly a special achievement. This Guinness Six Nations entertained many of our long-standing fans and I believe we won plenty of new ones as well.

“We look forward to next year’s championship with hopefully a return to normality when we can welcome fans back in stadia and bring that unrivalled Six Nations atmosphere into sitting rooms, pubs and rugby clubs all over the world.”

