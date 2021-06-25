Close Notice
Back
TOP 14    

'Francois Steyn eat your heart out': Cheslin Kolbe's fires warning shot to Lions with incredible drop goal in Top 14 final

By Sam Smith
(Source/Premier Sports)

Toulouse completed their double with an 18-8 win over La Rochelle in the Top 14 final, beating their rivals for the second time for more silverware after previously beating them in the European final.

The match did not reach any great heights, with Toulouse failing to score a try and instead winning the game with four penalties and two drop goals.

One of them was a monster effort from Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe, a nailed a drop kick from his own half on the stroke of halftime to build a crucial 12-0 lead going into the break.

With seemingly nothing on, Dupont pivoted 180 degrees to link with Kolbe back in the pocket, who slammed the goal only inches inside his own half. The incredible effort sailed through the posts and over the dead ball line.

The commentator was shocked with the effort, in utter disbelief with the long-range effort.

“No I don’t believe it, he’s going for a drop goal. That is not going to sail between the sticks, is it? IT IS!” he said.

“Two drops in the final of the Top 14, oh come on, this is ridiculous!”

With flyhalf Romain Ntamack ruled out of the game after a horrific concussion in the semi-final, Thomas Romas moved into 10 while Kolbe took over at fullback. The drop goal was the first of his career.

The effort helped Toulouse clinch their 21st Top 14 title, who looked in control the entire match as they never relinquished the lead.

Thomas Ramos, who scored 15 points through the boot, ensured the side kept La Rochelle under the pump. Ronan O’Gara’s side managed to get back in the match with a late try but it wasn’t enough.

The win gave former All Black Jerome Kaino his second domestic title alongside his European one in his last game of professional rugby.

