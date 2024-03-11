France call-up Irish qualified Munster star into Six Nations squad

France have called up Munster’s Irish-qualified centre Antoine Frisch for their final Six Nations clash against England.

Born in France, Frisch donned the Emerging Ireland jersey three times during their tour in South Africa back in 2022. This did not cement his international allegiance however, allowing him to remain eligible for Ireland, France and England.

Despite missing out on Ireland’s tour to New Zealand and later playing for the French Barbarians in 2023, Frisch’s international future seemed uncertain. While he’s a regular starter for Munster, Frisch has found himself outside of the selection loop for the Ireland squad.

Andy Farrell’s centre options include heavyweights like Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose and Stuart McCloskey – making the competition stiff for the 27-year-old.

The call to join the French squad comes after centre Jonathan Danty faced suspension opening a slot that Frisch will now fill. France’s coach Fabien Galthie had been keeping a close eye on Frisch who transitioned to Munster from Bristol Bears in 2022.

He previously lined out for PRO D2 side Rouen.