Former Flying Fijian lock Samuela Domoni dead at 52

6:16am, 24 July 2021

Former Flying Fijian second row and head coach Sam Domoni has passed away at the age of 52.

ADVERTISEMENT

Domoni had a varied career which saw him ply his trade in the UK, Australia and in Fiji, playing for clubs such as London Irish, Saracens, the NSW Waratahs and Northern Suburbs.

The towering 6’7 forward won six caps for Fiji between 1990 and 1991 and went on become head coach of the side in 2010, taking charge of the team during the 2011 Rugby World Cup. He also enjoyed coaching stints at Manly and the Combine Penrith and Zion Lions.

Former club London Irish said in a statement: “Everyone at London Irish is deeply saddened by the news that the Club’s former player Sam Domoni has passed away. Sam, who played second row for most of his spell with Irish, was renowned for his strength and ball carrying. Our condolences go out to Sam’s friends and family.”

Fiji Sevens player and Flying Fijian Naca Cawanibuka wrote on Twitter: “A very sad morning indeed. A warrior of Fiji has fallen. A man with a heart of Gold. Fought many battles with him for Fiji. Prayers & love to the family. Kai noqu – you are never forgotten. I salute and honor the memory of your contribution and friendship. Ni tei moce.”

A very sad morning indeed. A warrior of Fiji has fallen. A man with a heart of Gold. Fought many battles with him for Fiji. Prayers & love to the family. Kai noqu – you are never forgotten. I salute & honor the memory of your contribution & friendship. Ni tei moce.?? pic.twitter.com/VxiW6VGUkK — Naca Cawanibuka (@cawnac_naca) July 24, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT