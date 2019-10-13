Footage emerges of Canada players helping typhoon clean-up efforts

  • LIVE
Japan JAP 28 Scotland SCO 21
Wales WAL 0 Uruguay URU 0
USA USA 19 Tonga TON 31
Namibia NAM 0 Canada CAN 0
Ireland IRE 47 Samoa SAM 5
England ENG 0 France FRA 0
New Zealand NZL 0 Italy ITA 0
Australia AUS 27 Georgia GEO 8
Wales WAL 29 Fiji FIJ 17
Scotland SCO 61 Russia RUS 0
Argentina ARG 47 USA USA 17
South Africa RSA 66 Canada CAN 7
France FRA 23 Tonga TON 21
New Zealand NZL 71 Namibia NAM 9
Japan JAP 38 Samoa SAM 19
England ENG 39 Argentina ARG 10
Australia AUS 45 Uruguay URU 10
South Africa RSA 49 Italy ITA 3
Ireland IRE 35 Russia RUS 0
Georgia GEO 10 Fiji FIJ 45
New Zealand NZL 63 Canada CAN 0
France FRA 33 USA USA 9
Scotland SCO 34 Samoa SAM 0
Canterbury CAN 31 North Harbour HAR 25
Northland NOR 40 Otago OTA 10
Wellington WEL 39 Waikato WAI 21
Manawatu MAN 33 Counties COU 17
Hawke's Bay HAW 28 Tasman TAS 47
Taranaki TAR 11 Auckland AUC 35
Southland SOU 12 Bay of Plenty BAY 22
Waikato WAI 38 Taranaki TAR 19
Tasman TAS 52 Northland NOR 6
Otago OTA 25 Canterbury CAN 35
Auckland AUC 64 Southland SOU 7
Bay of Plenty BAY 46 Manawatu MAN 10
North Harbour HAR 42 Wellington WEL 34
Counties COU 10 Hawke's Bay HAW 22
Glasgow GLA 17 Cardiff CAR 13
Ospreys SWA 24 Benetton BEN 20
Scarlets SCA 54 Zebre ZEB 10
Kings KIN 17 Ulster ULS 42
Dragons GWE 14 Connacht CON 38
Leinster LEI 40 Edinburgh EDI 14
Cheetahs CHE 38 Munster MUN 16
Connacht CON 41 Benetton BEN 5
Cardiff CAR 11 Edinburgh EDI 19
Cheetahs CHE 63 Ulster ULS 26
Zebre ZEB 28 Dragons GWE 52
Kings KIN 20 Munster MUN 31
Glasgow GLA 21 Scarlets SCA 25
Leinster LEI 53 Ospreys SWA 5
Exeter EXE 42 Bristol BRI 19
Gloucester GLO 24 Bath BAT 26
Northampton NOR 28 Saracens 1SA 54
Worcester WOR 19 Exeter EXE 34
England ENG Australia AUS Sat
19 Oct
3:15am
New Zealand NZL Ireland IRE Sat
19 Oct
6:15am
Wales WAL France FRA Sun
20 Oct
3:15am
Japan JAP South Africa RSA Sun
20 Oct
6:15am
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Ulster ULS Cardiff CAR Fri
25 Oct
2:35pm
Munster MUN Ospreys SWA Fri
25 Oct
2:35pm
Benetton BEN Kings KIN Sat
26 Oct
10:00am
Dragons GWE Glasgow GLA Sat
26 Oct
10:00am
Zebre ZEB Leinster LEI Sat
26 Oct
12:15pm
Connacht CON Cheetahs CHE Sat
26 Oct
12:15pm
Edinburgh EDI Scarlets SCA Sat
26 Oct
2:35pm
No games this week.
Full schedule >
Rugby World Cup    

Canadian players help typhoon clean-up

Back
Rugby World Cup    

Footage emerges of Canada players helping typhoon clean-up efforts

Canada rugby players have helped with recovery efforts after landslides and flooding cancelled their match against Namibia.

The Rugby World Cup match in Kamaishi was called off after Super Typhoon Hagibis saw torrential rain and tornado-like winds hit large parts of Japan.

At least 18 people have died, and Japan has deployed tens of thousands of troops and rescue workers.

With the Pool B match cancelled, Canada’s players instead joined in with recovery efforts around the stadium.

Former England international turned commentator Ben Kay said: “This is fantastic @RugbyCanada — I think you guys have always got the rugby spirit better than anyone.”

Video Spacer

After the announcement was made that the match was to be cancelled, Team Canada wrote on Twitter: “We respect the decision made by the Rugby World Cup, but are disappointed to miss out on this opportunity to compete. Thanks to all for your support throughout out #RWC2019 campaign & wish all visitors and residents safety during Typhoon Hagibis.

“We have welcomed the opportunity to compete against some of the world’s best rugby nations, and will benefit from this valuable experience as we continue to put in the work necessary to build a better future for rugby in Canada.”

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont had the following to say: “On behalf of World Rugby, our thoughts and sympathies are with everyone in Japan at this difficult time.

“Japan has proven to be the warmest, the best of Rugby World Cup hosts. We stand together with you in solidarity.

“Such devastation and threat to human life places everything into stark perspective and, while we have been doing everything we can to ensure Rugby World Cup 2019 matches take place as scheduled, the bigger picture of wellbeing and safety is far more important.

“As a reflection of the global rugby family’s solidarity with the people of Japan and all those impacted by the typhoon, we will observe a moment’s silence at all of today’s matches.”

