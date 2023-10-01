Footage emerges of Antoine Dupont training in France

Antoine Dupont has returned to France training after undergoing surgery for a facial fracture sustained during a Rugby World Cup match against Namibia. The 26-year-old scrum-half’s injury had cast doubt on his availability for the remainder of the tournament, but his swift recovery has given Les Bleus a reason to be optimistic.

Dupont, a pivotal figure for the French team, was forced to leave the field in the 46th minute of their dominant 96-0 victory over Namibia following a head-on-head tackle by opposition captain Johan Deysel, who was subsequently handed a five-match ban for the dangerous tackle.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) officially confirmed Dupont’s return, stating that he has received medical clearance to resume physical activity under the supervision of the national team’s medical staff. This news comes just in time for France’s final Pool A match against Italy, scheduled for Friday, with the quarter-finals looming on the horizon for the weekend of October 14-15.

Despite initial concerns, France’s assistant coach William Servat expressed confidence in Dupont’s availability for the quarter-finals, setting the stage for a potential clash with formidable opponents like South Africa, Ireland, or Scotland.

Dupont’s remarkable recovery and return to training have injected fresh hope and excitement into the French camp as they look to build on their impressive performances in the tournament, including victories over rugby giants like New Zealand. Bordeaux’s Maxime Lucu is expected to deputize in Lyon for the Italian match, but the prospect of Dupont’s return to the field will undoubtedly boost France’s World Cup aspirations.

French rugby enthusiasts can now look forward to witnessing the dynamic playmaker back in action, adding another layer of intrigue to what promises to be an enthralling Rugby World Cup campaign for Les Bleus.