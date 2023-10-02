Select Edition

1 Oct 23
Rugby World Cup
South Africa
49-18
Full-time
Tonga
Latest Feature

'Let's return to reality - Ireland must exercise caution'

Irish expectation soars as Andy Farrell's team sweeps all in its path, but cool heads are needed if they are to heed mistakes of the past

Rugby World Cup News

Argentina full of belief ahead of decisive ‘round of 16 decider’

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby: Pool exit

Rassie Erasmus sends another loaded tweet towards the All Blacks and Foster

The Ford, Farrell verdict on England reviving their old 10/12 combo

Trending Video

Jeff Wilson's verdict on Ireland's RWC chances | The Breakdown

The quarter-final voodoo hanging over World No 1 ranked Ireland may finally be swept aside in 2023. Andy Farrell's team are branded a different beast by Kiwi pundits and former All Blacks in Jeff Wilson and Mils Muliaina.

Latest Comments

Fiji vs Portugal | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
M
Maoama 11 minutes ago

Smash them Fiji

‘Putting his hand up’: McKenzie makes a statement in All Blacks’ big win
J
Jen 18 minutes ago

I will never tire of watching him play.

Rugby World Cup

Russell anticipates 'inevitable' breaking of legend's record

By PA
Scotland's wing Darcy Graham (C) runs with the ball as Scotland's wing Duhan van der Merwe (R) waits for a pass during the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Scotland at the Velodrome Stadium in Marseille, southern France on September 10, 2023. (Photo by Pascal GUYOT / AFP) (Photo by PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images)

Finn Russell believes it is “inevitable” that prolific wing pair Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe will become Scotland’s two highest try-scorers of all time.

The Edinburgh duo have spoken openly in recent months about their battle to overtake Stuart Hogg, who ended his 100-cap career at the top of the charts on 27 touchdowns.

Graham, 26, has already bagged five tries at this World Cup – including four against Romania on Saturday – to move joint-second with Ian Smith and Tony Stanger on 24, while 28-year-old Van der Merwe, who was rested against Romania, is sixth on 21.

Stand-off Russell declared that it is only a matter of time before they both catch his long-term team-mate Hogg as he discussed the world-class threat they possess ahead of Saturday’s crucial World Cup shootout with Ireland in Paris.

“I wouldn’t say (in) this game but it would be nice if they both went past it in this game,” Russell said when asked if they will overtake former full-back Hogg’s tally.

“I would imagine so, it’s kind of inevitable, isn’t it, the way those two are playing.

“Obviously Darcy got four on Saturday and one against Tonga, and I just think the finishing ability both of these boys have is outstanding.

“Duhan scored one against England (in the Six Nations in February) from nothing, Darcy’s scored in the last two games from nothing.

“Darcy’s three tries away from Hoggy and Duhan’s six away. These guys can score three in a game easily enough so I think both of them will catch him if they stay fit and healthy, which is a shame for Hoggy.

“He had 100 caps, these boys have had less than 40. That’s credit to these boys and the style of rugby we’re playing that we’re getting the ball to the edges and they’re finishing it and doing their job out there.”

The points margin Finn Russell concedes it will be 'tough' to beat Ireland by

The stand-off has psyched himself for the likelihood that he will have to operate at the peak of his powers.

Russell believes Scotland have the back-line to trouble any team on the planet.

“The quicker we can get the ball into Darcy and Duhan’s hands the better,” he said. “Inside of that Blair (Kinghorn) has been outstanding, Sione (Tuipulotu) and Shuggie (Huw Jones) are working so well together, we’ve got so many threats throughout the backline that the quicker we can get the ball there, the better.

“That doesn’t mean we rush to get the ball there but the quicker we can get it there in the right situation, the better.

“The forwards we’ve got are great as well and if we can get our set-piece right that will give us a great platform to launch off the back of and allow the boys outside of me to do what they can.”

Russell feels having players of Graham and Van der Merwe’s quality on the wing helps enhance his own game.

“It’s great because I know that once the ball goes two or three sets of hands wide, as soon as Darcy and Duhan and Blair get their hands on the ball that something can happen,” he said.

“They can beat players one-on-one, they can get offloads, they can score from nothing, so it gives myself confidence to make sure the ball gets there and as a team we get a real confidence lift if these boys get the ball in their hands and start breaking tackles and getting us on the front foot.”

The Ireland Scotland scoreline that'd knock South Africa out of World Cup

The permutations of Pool B of the Rugby World Cup have been a major discussion point, with all three of Ireland, South Africa and Scotland still in the race to make the quarter-finals with the final weekend of pool matches approaching.

