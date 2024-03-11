Fans hungry for top ranked clash snap up Springbok tickets in record time

As with in 2019, the Springboks did lose a match on their way to winning last year’s Rugby World Cup and in a few months time they will get the opportunity to set things right as Ireland travel to South Africa for a July Test series that many are calling the true decider for number one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having been on a tear in the Six Nations in recent weeks, Ireland were being described as the best team in the world in some circles, despite coming off another quarter final exit at the world cup just five months ago.

Their one-point loss to England this past weekend rules out their chance at successive Grand Slams, but that’s done nothing to dissuade South African fans from recognising the importance of a clash between the two sides.

‘Ireland’s true test will come in July’ – Boks Office | RPTV The Boks Office crew dispel the notion that Ireland are the best team in the world right now. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV Watch now ‘Ireland’s true test will come in July’ – Boks Office | RPTV The Boks Office crew dispel the notion that Ireland are the best team in the world right now. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV Watch now

Tickets for the second Test of their upcoming series, at Durban’s Hollywoodbets Kings Park on 13 July, were snapped up on Monday morning in just an hour and a half.

That follows on from available tickets for the first Test, taking place at Loftus Versfeld a week prior on 6 July, being sold out in just 30 minutes last week.

A total of 21 000 Kings Park tickets were claimed by fans between 09:00 – 10:30 this morning.

The remainder of the 46 000 seater’s allocation will go to season ticket holders, partners and key stakeholders. There will also be a limited amount of family zone tickets, available for purchase via The Sharks Ticket Office.

“We are delighted that we were able to sell out tickets to the Test Match in 90 minutes,” Sharks CEO Ed Coetzee told News24.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The eagerness and excitement amongst fans to see our world champions, the Springboks in action against Ireland is fantastic to see.

“The atmosphere at Kings Park is going to be electrifying on 13 July, and we look forward to welcoming all fans to the stadium for a memorable day.”

World Rugby rankings update following the past weekend, which sees Australia drop to number 10.

Following the series, South Africa will then face Portugal on 20 July for a first ever meeting between the two sides.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ireland face Scotland in Dublin in their final match of the Six Nations this coming weekend.