12:42am, 21 June 2020

The Crusaders have opened their Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign in Wellington with an ill disciplined display, leading to four penalty goals and one drop goal under advantage to Jackson Garden-Bachop.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crusaders, despite opening the scoring less than two minutes into the game, continually were penalised for repeated infringements, many inside their own 22.

The lack of card action sent a wave of confusion across rugby Twitter, with fans wondering why the Crusaders were being allowed to kill the contest with such tactics. One fan described their actions as ‘getting away with murder’.

How good are penalties for the excitement of a game of footy?#HURvCRU — TAB Sport (@TAB_Sport) June 21, 2020

10 penalties in 34 minutes against the Crusaders. Has to be a yellow #HURvCRU #SuperRugbyAotearoa @SuperRugbyNZ pic.twitter.com/etVZgEPGZT — Graham Farmer (@gravyonsports) June 21, 2020

@crusadersrugby getting away with murder. 9 penalties and only a warning. ? Maybe next 10 infringements they get a strongly worded letter. Most teams get a yellow ages ago.#HURvCRU — ????? ???? ??? (@bignerdiftrue) June 21, 2020

15 penalties in 35 minutes has killed this contest. A yellow card will stop these penalties and allow a great derby. #HURvCRU — Kamal Rugbar (@kamalrugbar) June 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

How do the Saders still have 15 on the field? #HURvCRU — Luke Robinson (@whakataneluke) June 21, 2020

Five cynical penalties in the 22 from the Crusaders, did they hide the ref's yellow card as well? — Jamie Wall (@JamieWall2) June 21, 2020

Crusaders can count themselves very lucky to have kept 15 men on the park. 9-4 penalty count, 5 inside the 22. Expect words from Razor at the break #HURvCRU — Ollie Ritchie (@OllieRitchie1) June 21, 2020

The Crusaders paid early in the second half for their ill discipline with Jack Goodhue taking the wrap for one penalty to many, getting yellow carded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another three to Jackson Garden-Bachop closed the score to 18-19.

Not all fans lamented the lack of cards by the referee, with others more so disappointed with the reactions of TJ Perenara who has a reputation for challenging the officials.

TJ's slowly but surely starting to get on everyone's nerves #HURvCRU — Ashleigh Mahoney (@ashleighmahomie) June 21, 2020

Seriously. TJ needs to SFTU. He didn’t learn last week and soon, this referee is going to not tolerate his yap either. #SuperRugbyAotearoa #HURvCRU — Ernest Cunningham (@gingofthesouth) June 21, 2020

The Crusaders lead the Hurricanes 22-18 with half an hour to go.