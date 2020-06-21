The Crusaders have opened their Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign in Wellington with an ill disciplined display, leading to four penalty goals and one drop goal under advantage to Jackson Garden-Bachop.

The Crusaders, despite opening the scoring less than two minutes into the game, continually were penalised for repeated infringements, many inside their own 22.

The lack of card action sent a wave of confusion across rugby Twitter, with fans wondering why the Crusaders were being allowed to kill the contest with such tactics. One fan described their actions as ‘getting away with murder’.

The Crusaders paid early in the second half for their ill discipline with Jack Goodhue taking the wrap for one penalty to many, getting yellow carded.

Another three to Jackson Garden-Bachop closed the score to 18-19.

Not all fans lamented the lack of cards by the referee, with others more so disappointed with the reactions of TJ Perenara who has a reputation for challenging the officials.

The Crusaders lead the Hurricanes 22-18 with half an hour to go.

