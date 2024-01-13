Exeter spared blushes at the death to hold on against Glasgow
Henry Slade’s late touchline conversion of Zack Wimbush’s try secured Exeter a 19-17 victory over Glasgow which sealed their place in the knockout stages of the Investec Champions Cup.
The Exiles could have lost in a dramatic end to the match, though, as Glasgow secured a five-metre scrum from the restart.
It was Exeter’s put-in but the ball ran loose for replacement Euan Ferrie to crash over but TMO replays showed he had broken from the scrum early and the try was disallowed.
Jacques Vermeulen, Dan Frost and Wimbush scored Exeter‘s tries with Slade converting two.
Kyle Rowe and Sione Tuipulotu grabbed the tries for Glasgow. Duncan Weir converted both and George Horne added a penalty.
Glasgow dominated the opening 10 minutes as the hosts were contained in their own half. An unfavourable bounce prevented the Scots from opening the scoring before Exeter suffered a setback when their number eight, Greg Fisilau, was yellow-carded for a high shot on Weir.
Weir departed for an HIA before Horne kicked a straightforward penalty with Chiefs receiving another setback when their centre, Rory O’Loughlin, withdrew with a shoulder injury to be replaced by Joe Hawkins.
In Fisilau’s absence a burst from Ally Miller threatened the home defence but inexplicably Horne dropped the flanker’s pass and the try-scoring opportunity was lost.
Horne’s penalty was the only score of a disjointed first quarter so Fisilau and Weir were both able to return without any addition to the scoreboard.
After 27 minutes, Glasgow deservedly extended their lead. A well-judged chip ahead from Horne saw the covering Ben Hammersley only succeed in knocking the ball into Rowe’s hands who scooted away to score.
The Chiefs did not strike a blow in the first half-hour but they then built up their first period of sustained pressure and were rewarded when Vermeulen finished off a succession of forward drives but earlier Glasgow did have a chance to clear the lines only for Weir to knock on in the in-goal area.
Slade converted with the last kick of the half so his side trailed 10-7 at the interval.
After the restart, Exeter maintained their momentum in terms of territory but both sides made basic handling errors so the early stages of the second half were a non-event.
Glasgow brought on internationals George Turner, Richie Gray and Jamie Bhatti in an attempt to shore up their forward effort and in time to see their side score a splendid try.
Scott Cummings made a clean break before some skilful handling ended with Tuipulotu evading two coverers to score. Weir converted and Glasgow held a 10-point advantage going into the final quarter.
Exeter lost full-back Tommy Wyatt with a leg injury but almost immediately afterwards came back into contention when Frost forced his way over from close range.
Three minutes later, Exeter looked to have drawn level when replacement Wimbush raced on to a chip ahead from Lewis Pearson to touchdown but TMO replays showed an earlier knock-on.
Apart from Tuipulotu’s try, the second half was one-way traffic in Exeter’s favour and it came as no surprise when they scored the winning try when a well-executed move resulted in Wimbush diving over and Slade’s vital kick, before Glasgow were cruelly denied in the final play.
ABSOLUTE DRAMA 🤯
Re-live the rollercoaster in the final minutes between @ExeterChiefs and @GlasgowWarriors 🎢#InvestecChampionsCup #EXEvGLA pic.twitter.com/lql29QPjV8
— Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) January 13, 2024
Comments on RugbyPass
Nice to read some good stuff on SR. That Rebels pack needs to play like they look. Mean and nasty, keep it tight rugby dominating opposition packs. Forget the backs; just smash em up front97 Go to comments
Jutge: “But I know the man, and I have no doubt about his moral values and the way he perceives the exchanges between referees and players. He is a huge champion and a good person whom we respect, but I repeat, I do not condone what he said that day.” Rugbypass: “Dupont slammed for comments”4 Go to comments
Remind me when was the last time, that the Sharks didn’t underperform vis-a-vis their paper expectations? Because I’ve been alive longer, than the Sharks franchise, and I don’t remember such time. It might be, that the Boks’ time at the top of the mountain is done, but it won’t be because the Sharks suck. The Sharks sucked in 2019, as they did in 2023. As much as it pains me to say that.64 Go to comments
And rightfully so. He was being a stereotypical French sore loser. When they’re winning, it’s because how great they are, when they’re losing, it’s the ref’s fault. Give me a break, crybaby. There are no words for how embarrassing this chauvinistic nonsense is. The notion, that a ref would whistle against the French in France is so ridiculously absurd, I can’t wrap my head around it. So no, Antoine. You lost, because you got outworked by a team, that wanted it more, was less entitled, and didn’t moan as much. When your conversion gets charged down by the shortest player on the field, when you miss multiple penalties, when you shank a kick for touch so badly, that you lose territory instead of gaining it, when you’re treading water in the defense so much, that the only players you can scramble to get close to the opposition team’s biggest juggernaught carrying 5m away from your line is two backs, you simply don’t deserve to win, and there is zero blame anywhere else, but in the mirror.4 Go to comments
He doesn't need a french passport. That was Laporte’s arbitrary rule.6 Go to comments
Poor decision at the end! Glasgow had that1 Go to comments
If this new kid Reihana settles in with Noah then Burke is 🛫🏴8 Go to comments
Thought at the time he was being an extremely sore loser and some sort of punishment was needed.4 Go to comments
Both Vunipolas have been poor for the past 4 to 5 years. England coaches have been reticent in trying others which is why Ben Earl etc have been passed over for a couple of years. Hope SB selects on form, not favourites.5 Go to comments
Just engrave the trophy now. Dud predictable competition.2 Go to comments
Excellent!!!!2 Go to comments
My prediction Aussie White wash, however there will be at least 1 pretty close test, as some plucky pride reassert. Also a hammering demoralizing test somewhere in there.1 Go to comments
Go shizuoka blue revs!2 Go to comments
I just hope that his workload gets well managed for the next few years, unlike Curry and Itoje when they were young.2 Go to comments
The test season can’t come soon enough. The boks will be aiming to “peak” to win the Irish series and the RC in my humble opinion. The project has changed. From building a team and squad to win the WC to becoming a team and system that leaves a lasting legacy. Ala the ABs. And let’s not forget that, not unlike the ABs, there is a Bok brand and commercial side of this that needs the Boks management team to deliver results. And of course the faithful fans, who will want to see the world no.1 team stay at no. 1. And shut this incessant negative noise up from the die-hard sour pusses.64 Go to comments
Wrong information. French Federation -despite what Laporte used to say/think- are under the rules of WR : to live for 5 years in the country and not have play for another country. So Tuilagi can be selected.6 Go to comments
“Scotland…..look to bolster playmaking depth with no imminent successor to 31-year-old flyhalf Finn Russell.” Oh c’mon, that is a ludicrous statement ! Ben Healy was signed from Munster to fulfil that role. And he has hit the ground running with Edinburgh, and has looked comfortable in his four appearances for the Scottish national side.8 Go to comments
Thanks Nick, Tupou is great to watch. Do you think the rebels have made the right move keeping their coaching team stable? They haven't had much success but I hope by keeping faith they have improve. Surely a good coaching team can get the most out of this beast?97 Go to comments
I think Northampton are quite good at rugby right now2 Go to comments
I wonder what “in talks over a deal” means? Sounds quite advanced. Either way, this guy can play. As Mounga’s heir apparent at the Saders, the world’s his oyster, injury notwithstanding. Due back in round 7, decisions decisions decisions, for him. At least he has new leverage for Rugby NZ once his agent starts contract extension negotiations.8 Go to comments