Seasoned Exeter hooker Jack Yeandle has been banned for three weeks following his red card during the Chiefs’ Gallagher Premiership defeat last Friday night at Sale Sharks. The forward was shown a red card by referee Karl Dickson in the 26th minute of the match for dangerous play in a ruck or maul, contrary to World Rugby law 9.20a.

Yeandle accepted the charge and was given a three-week suspension by the independent disciplinary panel comprising Jeremy Summers (chair), with Mitch Read and Tony Wheat. He is free to play on March 23.

At the hearing, Exeter forward Yeandle gave his opinion as to what had happened at the AJ Bell. “My intention was to get to the breakdown as soon as I could and to clear past the ball. What I intended to do was to get my left arm underneath Sale No2 (Curtis Langdon) and then go over Ollie Devoto with the intention of protecting the ball.

“Unfortunately, it didn’t work out quite as intended so that my left shoulder made contact with the head of the Sale player. This was wholly unintentional, but I do accept that had I had the time to think about it more clearly I would have made sure I would have gone into the breakdown with both arms extended.

“I accept the offence on the basis that my action in entering the breakdown with my left arm not extended was reckless.”

In reaching their decision to suspend Yeandle from Exeter’s upcoming matches against Bath, Harlequins and Leicester, their short judgment form stated: “The panel followed the mandatory mid-range entry point required for foul play involving contact with the head.

“The panel found no grounds in the offending that necessitated a top-end entry point assessment. This was a reckless act where no injury resulted.” While Yeandle was sent-off, Langdon went on to score the decisive 70th minute try in the 25-20 win for Sale.

