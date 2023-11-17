Exeter Chiefs issue statement regarding Ugo Monye racism accusation

Exeter Chiefs have announced that they will be “launching a full investigation” into the accusations made by Ugo Monye that he was racially abused at Sandy Park today.

Shortly after Exeter’s win over Gloucester in the Gallagher Premiership, Monye took to X to say that he was racially assaulted by a fan as he was leaving the stadium after working as a pundit.

He wrote: “Leaving Sandy Park and one supporter running through crowd starts shouting “N****, N****…” disgraceful.

“Not a single person said a word, challenged or even reported it.

“He walks off after a mild scuffle and fans are now telling me “We’re with you” BOLLOCKS you’re with me. You weren’t with me when you saw and heard the most blatant racism I’ve seen from a supporter at a live game. So fed up.”

In response, Exeter have issued a statement saying such behaviour will not be tolerated and that an investigation will be launched, calling for fans to provide any information on the incident if they have any.

The statement read: “In light of recent accusations regarding an incident of racist abuse at Sandy Park following the conclusion of our victory over Gloucester Rugby in the Gallagher Premiership, Exeter Rugby Club will be launching a full investigation.

“This behaviour will not be tolerated at our Rugby Club, and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

“Our team will begin to review CCTV footage from the stadium immediately in an attempt to identify the individual in question and we would like to extend our sincerest apologies to Ugo Monye, a member of the rugby community that is highly respected by everyone at our club.

“If anyone has any information regarding this incident we would ask you to get in touch with the Chiefs as soon as you can.”

Premiership Rugby have also shared a statement giving their “full support” to Monye.

Their statement read: “Premiership Rugby is aware of the accusations of racist abuse suffered by Ugo Monye at Sandy Park following the Exeter match against Gloucester.

“Premiership Rugby offers our full support to Ugo Monye and we stand united with our clubs and players in the fight against racism.

“Racism has absolutely no place in our game or society.

“Exeter have launched a full investigation and we urge anyone with any information to come forward.”