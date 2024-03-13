Ex England centre Jonathan Joseph to team up with Zach Mercer again
Former England centre Jonathan Joseph has become the third player to commit to the Barbarians for their clash with Fiji in June at Twickenham.
The 54-cap international, 32, will link up with former teammates Ben Youngs and Zach Mercer in the black and white hoops, who have also agreed to play.
Led by former Australia coach Robbie Deans, the BaaBaas will face Fiji in London shortly after South Africa and Wales go head-to-head at the same venue on June 22.
Joseph played alongside England’s most capped player Youngs for many years in Test rugby, and was also a teammate of Mercer’s at Bath.
After ten years and 175 appearances at the Rec, Joseph joined French second division outfit Biarritz last summer having earned his last England cap in 2020.
“The prospect of playing for the Barbarians for the first time is incredibly exciting,” he said.
“Especially getting towards the end of my career, as you never know that you are going to get that opportunity.
“Growing up watching rugby and then playing professionally, you see what playing for the Barbarians means and what it is all about.
“I’ve been in and around the England squad when we’ve faced the BaaBaas previously, and come out on both sides of the result. Win or lose, I always thought it looked like so much fun, to be playing brilliant rugby and surrounded by world-class players.
“So, I’m hoping for more of the same this summer, now that playing for them has become a reality. It’s very exciting to be joining up with what will be a really impressive group of lads, and no doubt we’ll want to get out there and play in an entertaining manner.
“Combining the history of the Barbarians with what will be a very fun week for me on a personal level will make the whole experience very special. I’m looking forward to being involved in such a high-profile match, it’s why you play the game in the first place.
Having not played for England for four years, Joseph realises that this fixture could be the last time he runs out at Twickenham, which he said will give an “extra meaning” to him.
“Of course, returning to Twickenham for possibly the final time gives the game some extra meaning for me.
“That will be a special moment, a great day for me and my family, and I’m really looking forward to joining up with some of the other boys who are going to be involved as well.
“We’ll have a good mix of guys from the northern and southern hemisphere, but we’ll all come into the camp hoping to play expansive and entertaining rugby – so there’s lots to look forward to.
“Fiji too are probably everyone around the world’s second-favourite team, and that’s all because of how they play and the athletes they have. They are always exciting to watch, and this game should be a great showcase of running, free-flowing rugby.”
I’d start Ford and maybe have Slade take on the goal kicking. Smith probably gets flashbacks of England getting smoked by France at Twickenham last year.7 Go to comments
World class… great player.2 Go to comments
I was thinking this too, but now AG has said it I know it must be wrong.7 Go to comments
This guy will be back in the job market in 2 years. Sounds like he’s on a mission to destroy Japan’s attack the way he did with Australia.2 Go to comments
Trevor’s thinking: braai > reliable electricity….Such a prop1 Go to comments
Amazing player. Those tries against South Africa as an 18 year old, to the 2013 game v England with his big high-five to Warburton, the Lions tour the same year, multiple six nations winner. Great career.2 Go to comments
Will this include ignoring the best players, playing players out of position, kicking the ball up in air all the time? Be glad when he retires and we do not have to listen to his drivel.2 Go to comments
I suppose we should be thankful that Goode is never going to be an England coach. Only goode for clickbait shite.7 Go to comments
Thanks Brett. 2023 has been and gone but still lingering is how secretive RA and ARU before them have been. I remember when CEO Pulver laid out his 5 year plan but I don’t recall any achievement from the “5 Year Plan”…. But nothing was said about it. Rennie really never had a chance. The moment he commenced his HC role, the effects of Covid reared its head with travelling bans put in placr and the ability to move even intercity was not easy. Good luck to Joe Schmidt as he embarks upon restoring the Wallabies credibilty. Aussie rugby fans need to cut Schmidt some slack, at least allow him to settle in for 2023 and look forward for marked improvement in 2025 and the Lions challenge downunder.6 Go to comments
Be good to see SA make better use of their backs outside no.10. Got the talent. Just need the desire. Someone make rugby exciting again please. Be done with this mauls and penalty kicks boredom.3 Go to comments
Good signing. Real workhorse of a player.1 Go to comments
Finally really for all the talk about rugby being inclusive they're doing a very bad job at botching it, including Japan and Fiji will freshin’ up the Rugby Championship and entertainment value maybe even create a second tier competition featuring the best of the rest(Uruguay,Brazil,Chile,Samoa,Tonga, Namibia and Zimbabwe) really grow the game18 Go to comments
Nice article Nick. Thanks. Late here in Qld, time for sleep ! Be interesting to read the comments tomorrow morning. The last article on Qld/Chiefs certainly picked up a lot of comments for this site….good to see momentum building.9 Go to comments
Really cool analysis of the Kiss-influence, thanks Nick - great coach that! Left-field question for you, though: what do you think Tony Brown’s influence will be at the Boks this year?98 Go to comments
Hey nick, you’re welcome! But given how you totally shot me down on that point, something about “grow up” I seem to recall, you could have given me at least some credit or acknowledgment …😉9 Go to comments
Some great stuff here, Nick. I wasn’t aware of the toxic side to Galthié’s coaching (and that Ledesma might have been caught up in it) - sounds a lot like somebody we have recently seen the back of in Oz. Plenty of players play out a career without two individual pieces of brilliance like Le Garrec performed in this match. I laughed out loud at the pass when he threw it but simply gasped at the pick-up on the run at full pace. I’m happy for you to pat yourself on the back for the prescience of calling for the young bloke to start. It was deserved.9 Go to comments
The damage the undynamic and toxic duo named Hamish and Eddie did to rugby last year will be felt for years to come. Hamish’s snobbery of league to go with his and Eddie’s belief that league players will be able to fix rugby’s issues here have blown up in rugby’s face. It’s now open season in terms of league trying to poach rugby players. Marky Mark is gone and who knows if Petaia and Jorgensen join him in the 13 a side game.6 Go to comments
Great game for England BUT… - had Murray not kicked away last Irish possession, they would probably have won - with a penalty under the posts, keeping possession to score a try would have added a bonus point whereas a drop goal added nothing…4 Go to comments
I’ve just watched, sorry enjoyed a replay after enduring the match on Saturday. The Reds played with great belief in not only themselves but their ability to win the game and do it by taking the game to the Chiefs. Aussie sides who beat Kiwis sides often do it by the Kiwi side being well short of what they’re capable of and the Aussie side being near flawless. A positive for the Reds is that there is room for improvement. Still too many mistakes but you’d rather make them now and not later in the season. The kick off receipt after what turned out to be the match-winning try was a dogs breakfast. From Harry Wilson not catching the kick-off to a poor exit from a scrum a minute or so later, shows there’s still work to do. Sometimes Aussies sides have a tendency to pat themselves on the back after being competitive against a Kiwi side but not the Reds under Les Kiss. Now, beating the Tahs (or New South f***ing Wales as Les called them) comes with kudos, ditto beating a Kiwi side but the Reds need to be up for the match against the Rebels which is a bit of a grudge match.98 Go to comments
Cant say I’m that enthused about not destroying Australian opposition every week but it’s certainly apparent how they’ve been improving every year. If we played them as much as their cricket side plays the Black Caps I’d say the old Super Rugby were a NZ side could hardly lose against anyone was great. Unfortunately the reality was that their opposition were supposed to be two of the best sides in the world. Just hope standards haven’t dropped as a result of fan apathy to the competitions insidedness. Why cant international fans just pick a NZ team?98 Go to comments