Ex England centre Jonathan Joseph to team up with Zach Mercer again

Former England centre Jonathan Joseph has become the third player to commit to the Barbarians for their clash with Fiji in June at Twickenham.

The 54-cap international, 32, will link up with former teammates Ben Youngs and Zach Mercer in the black and white hoops, who have also agreed to play.

Led by former Australia coach Robbie Deans, the BaaBaas will face Fiji in London shortly after South Africa and Wales go head-to-head at the same venue on June 22.

Joseph played alongside England’s most capped player Youngs for many years in Test rugby, and was also a teammate of Mercer’s at Bath.

After ten years and 175 appearances at the Rec, Joseph joined French second division outfit Biarritz last summer having earned his last England cap in 2020.

“The prospect of playing for the Barbarians for the first time is incredibly exciting,” he said.

“Especially getting towards the end of my career, as you never know that you are going to get that opportunity.

“Growing up watching rugby and then playing professionally, you see what playing for the Barbarians means and what it is all about.

“I’ve been in and around the England squad when we’ve faced the BaaBaas previously, and come out on both sides of the result. Win or lose, I always thought it looked like so much fun, to be playing brilliant rugby and surrounded by world-class players.

“So, I’m hoping for more of the same this summer, now that playing for them has become a reality. It’s very exciting to be joining up with what will be a really impressive group of lads, and no doubt we’ll want to get out there and play in an entertaining manner.

“Combining the history of the Barbarians with what will be a very fun week for me on a personal level will make the whole experience very special. I’m looking forward to being involved in such a high-profile match, it’s why you play the game in the first place.

Having not played for England for four years, Joseph realises that this fixture could be the last time he runs out at Twickenham, which he said will give an “extra meaning” to him.

“Of course, returning to Twickenham for possibly the final time gives the game some extra meaning for me.

“That will be a special moment, a great day for me and my family, and I’m really looking forward to joining up with some of the other boys who are going to be involved as well.

“We’ll have a good mix of guys from the northern and southern hemisphere, but we’ll all come into the camp hoping to play expansive and entertaining rugby – so there’s lots to look forward to.

“Fiji too are probably everyone around the world’s second-favourite team, and that’s all because of how they play and the athletes they have. They are always exciting to watch, and this game should be a great showcase of running, free-flowing rugby.”