Ex-Crusader loose forward named for Highlanders debut against Waratahs

Former Crusaders and Chiefs loose forward Tom Sanders has been named to make his club debut for the Highlanders after returning home from Japan last year.

The 30-year-old last played Super Rugby in 2021 before joining Tokyo Sungoliath in the Japan Rugby League One for a couple of seasons.

Sanders starts at blindside in a revamped loose forward unit with Nikora Broughton named at No 7 as Billy Harmon and Sean Withy move to the bench. Hugh Renton starts at No 8.

All Black loosehead prop Ethan de Groot will captain the side for the first time, leading an unchanged front row with Henry Bell and Jermaine Ainsley. Fabian Holland returns to the starting side alongside Max Hicks.

The backline remains unchanged with impressive halves duo Folau Fakatava and Rhys Patchell named again to drive the side around the park.

Sam Gilbert has been named as vice-captain in the midfield with Tanielu Tele’a for the third straight week. The back three of Jona Nareki, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens remains unchanged.

“Ethan’s a real team man and a leader and we know that he’ll take the additional responsibility in his stride on Friday night with Sam [Gilbert] there to lend a hand,” head coach Clarke Dermody said.

“We were disappointed with how we finished on Friday night, and we’ve been working hard to channel disappointment into fuel for this game. We’re determined to secure a win, not only for ourselves but for our fans who have been so supportive of this new Highlanders team.

“We want to do it for them too,” said Dermody.

The Highlanders are seeking to knock off a buoyed Waratahs unit who shocked the Crusaders in Super Round with a 37-24 win and remain determined to back it up with another Kiwi scalp.

Highlanders team to play Waratahs:

1. Ethan de Groot (C)

2. Henry Bell

3. Jermaine Ainsley

4. Fabian Holland

5. Max Hicks

6. Tom Sanders

7. Nikora Broughton

8. Hugh Renton

9. Folau Fakatava

10. Rhys Patchell

11. Jona Nareki

12. Sam Gilbert (VC)

13. Tanielu Tele’a

14. Timoci Tavatavanawai

15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

Reserves

16. Ricky Jackson

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Saula Ma’u

19. Sean Withy

20. Billy Harmon

21. James Arscott

22. Ajay Faleafaga

23. Jonah Lowe