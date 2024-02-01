Ex-Bok centre Jan Serfontein confounds rumours of French exit

Forgotten Springbok centre Jan Serfontain has chosen to extend his career Montpellier for another season, despite rumours that he was set to leave the club.

Despite his contract nearing its end this season, Serfontein’s agreement for a further year with a potential second year, is being reported by Midi Olympique.

The South African – known for his no-nonsense presence on the midfield – was speculated to leave Montpellier last autumn. However, the arrival of a new Montpellier Hérault coaching ticket, led by Bernard Laporte, seems to have changed all that. The controversial former France head coach is thought to have played a pivotal role in retaining Serfontein, who is seen as key figure in Montpellier’s locker room. Indeed, the South African has called Montpellier home since joining in 2017.

Although their domestic campaign has been dire, Serfontein’s contribution has been substantial. Featuring as a starter in nine Top 14 matches, the 6’2, 97kg former Bull has been instrumental in Montpellier’s European campaign to date, which saw them advance to the Challenge Cup’s final stages despite their poor Top 14 form.

Currently at the bottom of the standings, Montpellier are currently a point away from Oyonnax and Perpignan in the log.

Serfontein was previously part of the victorious South Africa under 20 team at the 2012 IRB Junior World Championship and earned the 2012 IRB Junior Player of the Year accolade. His rapid rise in 2013 led to his inclusion in the senior national team, sidelining his participation in the IRB Junior World Championship that year.

He won 35 caps for the Springboks, his last coming in 2017.