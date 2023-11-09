Select Edition

Latest Comments

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match
K
KARL 6 minutes ago

Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔

Go to comments More News
24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

Go to comments More News
Ex-All Blacks duo and Wallabies stars usher in Reds’ new dawn

By Finn Morton
(Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

With new coach Les Kiss at the helm, the Queensland Reds have named their 41-man squad for the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific campaign which includes 11 Wallabies and a pair of former All Blacks.

Former New Zealand props Alex Hodgman and Jeffery Toomaga Allen will look to pack down for the Queensland club in 2024, but they’ll have their work cut out for them as they look to compete for a spot in the starting side.

The Reds have some great options at both loosehead and tighthead prop. Fijian international Peni Ravai and Wallaby Zane Nonggorr will also be vying for a place in Queensland’s First XV.

There are 14 players in the squad with international experience, including the likes of playmaker James O’Connor, backrowers Harry Wilson and Fraser McReight, and wing Suliasi Vunivalu. This Queensland side certainly packs a punch.

But away from the glitz and glamour that come with these Test players, there are some young players in the squad ready to take Super Rugby Pacific by storm. 10 players in the squad are yet to play at Super Rugby level for the Reds.

Of all the players to look out for, fly-half Harry McLaughlin-Phillips is certainly a rising star to keep an eye on. McLaughlin-Phillips won Player of the Match honours on debut for the Reds during last weekend’s thrilling win over Panasonic Wild Knights at Ballymore.

Tom Lynagh, Lawson Creighton, James O’Connor and possibly Isaac Henry are other options to start in the No. 10 jersey alongside Wallaby Tate McDermott.

“We’ve named a well-balanced squad for the 2024 Super Rugby season,” head coach Les Kiss said in a statement.
“We identified key positions where we needed to bring in some experience and we’ve done that heading into next year. “Our squad boasts 14 players who have represented their country and nine who have played over 50 times for Queensland. They’ll all bring their own expertise to our squad on-and-off the field. “We’ve also selected a number of players coming into their first season of Super Rugby who will no doubt bring enthusiasm and energy to the group. “There is work to do when pre-season starts in December and myself and the new coaching staff are excited to see where we can go as a squad.”

The Reds open their Super Rugby Pacific campaign on February 24 against arch-rivals the NSW Waratahs at Suncorp Stadium.

Queensland Reds squad for Super Rugby Pacific 2024

Connor Anderson – WestsTaj Annan – SouthsFloyd Aubrey** – GPSRichie Asiata – EastsGeorge Blake – Bond UniversityAngus Blyth – Bond UniversityJoe Brial* – TBCJohn Bryant** – SouthsJock Campbell – University of QueenslandMax Craig** – EastsLawson Creighton – BrothersCormac Daly** – TBCMassimo de Lutiis** – EastsSef Fa’agase – SunnybankMatt Faessler – BrothersJosh Flook – BrothersFrankie Goldsbrough* – EastsMac Grealy – University of QueenslandIsaac Henry – WestsAlex Hodgman* – SunnybankTom Lynagh – University of QueenslandTate McDermott – University of QueenslandHarry McLaughlin-Phillips** – SouthsFraser McReight – BrothersJosh Nasser – University of QueenslandZane Nonggorr – Bond UniversityJames O’Connor – BrothersHunter Paisami – WestsJordan Petaia – WestsPeni Ravai – EastsTaine Roiri** – EastsTim Ryan** – BrothersRyan Smith – BrothersKalani Thomas – University of QueenslandJeffery Toomaga-Allen** – NorthsSeru Uru – WestsConnor Vest – University of QueenslandSuliasi Vunivalu – WestsLouis Werchon** – WestsHarry Wilson – BrothersLiam Wright – Easts

