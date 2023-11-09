Ex-All Blacks duo and Wallabies stars usher in Reds’ new dawn
With new coach Les Kiss at the helm, the Queensland Reds have named their 41-man squad for the upcoming Super Rugby Pacific campaign which includes 11 Wallabies and a pair of former All Blacks.
Former New Zealand props Alex Hodgman and Jeffery Toomaga Allen will look to pack down for the Queensland club in 2024, but they’ll have their work cut out for them as they look to compete for a spot in the starting side.
The Reds have some great options at both loosehead and tighthead prop. Fijian international Peni Ravai and Wallaby Zane Nonggorr will also be vying for a place in Queensland’s First XV.
There are 14 players in the squad with international experience, including the likes of playmaker James O’Connor, backrowers Harry Wilson and Fraser McReight, and wing Suliasi Vunivalu. This Queensland side certainly packs a punch.
But away from the glitz and glamour that come with these Test players, there are some young players in the squad ready to take Super Rugby Pacific by storm. 10 players in the squad are yet to play at Super Rugby level for the Reds.
Of all the players to look out for, fly-half Harry McLaughlin-Phillips is certainly a rising star to keep an eye on. McLaughlin-Phillips won Player of the Match honours on debut for the Reds during last weekend’s thrilling win over Panasonic Wild Knights at Ballymore.
Tom Lynagh, Lawson Creighton, James O’Connor and possibly Isaac Henry are other options to start in the No. 10 jersey alongside Wallaby Tate McDermott.
“We’ve named a well-balanced squad for the 2024 Super Rugby season,” head coach Les Kiss said in a statement.
“We identified key positions where we needed to bring in some experience and we’ve done that heading into next year. “Our squad boasts 14 players who have represented their country and nine who have played over 50 times for Queensland. They’ll all bring their own expertise to our squad on-and-off the field. “We’ve also selected a number of players coming into their first season of Super Rugby who will no doubt bring enthusiasm and energy to the group. “There is work to do when pre-season starts in December and myself and the new coaching staff are excited to see where we can go as a squad.”
The Reds open their Super Rugby Pacific campaign on February 24 against arch-rivals the NSW Waratahs at Suncorp Stadium.
Queensland Reds squad for Super Rugby Pacific 2024
Connor Anderson – WestsTaj Annan – Souths Floyd Aubrey** – GPS Richie Asiata – Easts George Blake – Bond University Angus Blyth – Bond University Joe Brial* – TBC John Bryant** – Souths Jock Campbell – University of Queensland Max Craig** – Easts Lawson Creighton – Brothers Cormac Daly** – TBC Massimo de Lutiis** – Easts Sef Fa’agase – Sunnybank Matt Faessler – Brothers Josh Flook – Brothers Frankie Goldsbrough* – Easts Mac Grealy – University of Queensland Isaac Henry – Wests Alex Hodgman* – Sunnybank Tom Lynagh – University of Queensland Tate McDermott – University of Queensland Harry McLaughlin-Phillips** – Souths Fraser McReight – Brothers Josh Nasser – University of Queensland Zane Nonggorr – Bond University James O’Connor – Brothers Hunter Paisami – Wests Jordan Petaia – Wests Peni Ravai – Easts Taine Roiri** – Easts Tim Ryan** – Brothers Ryan Smith – Brothers Kalani Thomas – University of Queensland Jeffery Toomaga-Allen** – Norths Seru Uru – Wests Connor Vest – University of Queensland Suliasi Vunivalu – Wests Louis Werchon** – Wests Harry Wilson – Brothers Liam Wright – Easts
Comments
