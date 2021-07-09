England's notorious training camp claims a sixth player, Josh McNally

10:13am, 09 July 2021

Bath lock Josh McNally has become the sixth player injured in England’s notoriously brutal training environment, following hot on the heels of Worcester’s Ted Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

NcNally earned his first international cap against the US Eagles last weekend but suffered a shoulder injury in training which has ruled him out of contention for this weekend’s game against Canada.

As with Hill, the 31-year-old will remain with England for rest of the summer series with further assessment needed to discover the full extent of the injury.

“We are extremely proud of Josh’s journey and the challenges he has had to overcome to achieve international recognition,” Bath Director of Rugby Stuart Hooper said. “His professionalism and leadership during his time at Bath has been exemplary and we are confident these attributes will aid his rehabilitation back to the field.

“We will support Josh throughout his recovery to ensure a safe and strong return.”

Fellow back five forward Hill suffered an ankle injury and will also be kept in camp for further assessment. Hill and McNally are the fifth and sixth injuries to befall England’s current camp in the last four weeks alone. Sean Robinson, Miles Reid, Fraser Dingwall and Sam Underhill all picked injuries in camp, although Underhill did go on to play a part in England’s victory over the US Eagles last weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, they are just part of the game. I don’t think it is new in the game at all,” said defence coach John Mitchell when asked about the spate of injuries two weeks ago. “You have had other teams, including the Lions, that have lost players in their preparation. The demands of this level of rugby require you to train and stress the players at a level that is equivalent to the game or above the game. It’s part and parcel of the preparation.”

A late bloomer, McNally moved to Bath after two seasons with London Irish and became one of England’s oldest debut cap ever when he won his first cap at the age of 31.