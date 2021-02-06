Follow all the action live on RugbyPass as England host Scotland in the opening round of the 2021 Six Nations Championship:
Teams for England versus Scotland, Twickenham, Saturday. 4.45pm.
England: E Daly (Saracens); A Watson (Bath), H Slade (Exeter), O Lawrence (Worcester), J May (Gloucester); O Farrell (Saracens, capt), B Youngs (Leicester); E Genge (Leicester), J George (Saracens), W Stuart (Bath), M Itoje (Saracens), J Hill (Exeter), M Wilson (Newcastle), T Curry (Sale Sharks), B Vunipola (Saracens).
Replacements: L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter), B Obano (Bath), H Williams (Exeter), C Lawes (Northampton), B Earl (Bristol), D Robson (Wasps), G Ford (Leicester), M Malins (Bristol).
Scotland: S Hogg (Exeter, capt); S Maitland (Saracens), C Harris (Gloucester), C Redpath (Bath), D van der Merwe (Edinburgh); F Russell (Racing 92), A Price (Glasgow); R Sutherland (Edinburgh), G Turner (Glasgow), Z Fagerson (Glasgow), S Cummings (Glasgow), J Gray (Exeter), J Ritchie (Edinburgh), H Watson (Edinburgh), M Fagerson (Glasgow).
Replacements: D Cherry (Edinburgh), O Kebble (Glasgow), WP Nel (Edinburgh), R Gray (Glasgow), G Graham (Newcastle), S Steele (Harlequins), J van der Walt (Edinburgh), H Jones (Glasgow).
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland).
