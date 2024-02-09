Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
Tomorrow
07:30
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
11:45
Sunday
10:00
Six NationsEnglandWalesGeorge FordOwen Farrell

George Ford on life after Owen Farrell and his advice for Marcus Smith

By PA
George Ford of England speaks with Felix Jones, Coach of England, during the England Rugby Training session at Pennyhill Park on February 05, 2024 in Bagshot, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

George Ford insisted England were still adjusting to life without Owen Farrell as they forged a new identity under Jamie George.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farrell ruled himself out of the Guinness Six Nations for mental wellbeing reasons and having agreed to join Racing 92 next season, will then be ineligible for international selection.

For over a decade, Test centurion Farrell has been the dominant figure in English rugby, as well as serving as the national side’s talisman, goalkicker, playmaker-in-chief and captain.

But it will be George who leads out the team in Saturday’s clash with Wales at Twickenham as England continue to rebuild after the 2023 World Cup.

“It is different without him. He has been here for so long,” Ford said.

“He has been such an integral part – he has been our captain, he has been a massive leader for us and he stamps his authority on our team.

“So him not being here, of course it’s different, but there is always a time when things change.

“For us, for me and the other leaders, it’s about not trying to replicate what it was like with him here, but be a bit more authentic. Jamie has done that brilliantly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Farrell’s absence – combined with Marcus Smith’s calf injury – provides the opportunity for Ford to cement his latest incarnation as ringmaster.

Related

RFU statement: Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks docked points

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has imposed five-point league deductions on Premiership Women's Rugby teams Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks Women for not meeting the required average of 13 English Qualified Players (EQP) in their match day squads.

Read Now

The 30-year-old Sale Shark has 92 caps, 65 of them starts and regularly formed a playmaking axis alongside Farrell, yet under each of Stuart Lancaster, Eddie Jones and Steve Borthwick, he has made way for his long-term friend for critical games.

Most recently, he was demoted after last autumn’s World Cup group match against Argentina despite drop-kicking 14-man England to victory as part of a fly-half masterclass.

While being dropped still hurts, he has learned to roll with the punches in the belief his time will come again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been through all the emotions – frustrated, disappointed, gutted, angry. It means a lot to you so you are going to have the emotions,” Ford said.

“But what these experiences have done – because it has obviously happened a few times – is allow you to deal with those moments a bit better and stay a little bit neutral about it.

“When I was younger, when you are starting and playing every weekend and then you get dropped, you are rock bottom and it is a rollercoaster ride.

“Whereas now, you still go through the emotions – angry, gutted and all them – but it is about how quickly you can get back to accepting whatever the new role is.

“I always back myself to go out there and keep getting better in case I do get another opportunity. It’s about belief and a consistency.

“Since making my debut for England, the one constant and consistent thing is the debate around who plays number 10 for England. I’m not sure why.

“You become used to the exterior noise. Everyone’s got their opinion on who should play and the way England should play.

“I make all the choices I do to be the best player I can be and do the best job for England. If some people agree – or don’t – on who should be playing for England, for me that’s massively irrelevant.”

Related

'Porter can do it, Thomas du Toit... we’ll see how Asher gets on'

Nathan Catt was in his element the other day. He had popped up on Zoom to generally preview Friday night’s England versus Wales U20s clash at The Rec.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

How England are adopting the Springbok defensive structure | Beyond 80

WHISTLEBLOWERS

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Belgium v Portugal | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show with Siya Kolisi

Stronger Than You Think | Ep 4 | Milly Pickles

GATLAND A'I GARFAN

Rugby Europe Women's Championship | Netherlands v Sweden

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Men's Highlights

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Paddy Jackson secures future with new club deal

2

Harlequins' Louis Lynagh poised to quit the Premiership for URC

3

Exit bound Louis Lynagh backed into a corner by Harlequins

4

'It's not out of his job description' - Schalk Burger weighs in on Paul Willemse cards

5

Liam Williams: 'There might be a couple of other Welshies coming over'

6

Felix Jones' England role questioned by ex Springboks

7

Gregor Townsend on why he's axed Jamie Ritchie from Scotland 23

8

World Rugby statement: Referee change for Ireland versus Italy

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

A French club's 'Moneyball' approach to scouting Tier Two talent

Aurillac is going all-in on emerging nations youngsters - and their plan is working.

FEATURE

Gatland game-plan must play to strengths of class of 2024

Wales look better suited to a game of pace and guile rather than the attritional style of Warren Gatland's first stint in charge.

FEATURE

Tomos Williams possesses the x-factor to rock Twickenham to its foundations

The livewire Welsh scrum-half is in the form of his life and has the tools to unsettle England's structured gameplan

Comments on RugbyPass

R
Rob 7 minutes ago
The World Cup cycle does matter, despite what Irish fans think

Everyone is so keen to tear down this Irish team and are constantly giving out about “arrogant” fans on all forums I see but the reality is that over the last 15 years we have transformed as a team and a nation from timid underdogs to nervous high achievers to expected high achievers. It’s only natural that when you move so far away from your past rivalries and start heavily challenging teams that used to look down on you as nothing more than whipping boys that they feel the need to lash out and put you down. No sensible Irish fan is under any illusions about our team and we are constantly crying out for changes we feel need to be made like player rotation or tactical changes. We don’t see ourselves as best in the world but we believe we have the tools and the quality of players to be the best if given the chance to prove it. Are Kiwis and South Africans not the same, we’re the English not the same so long ago? Many Irish fans went into last weeks match reckoning we’d either lose by 2 or by 20 so naturally after winning like that we’d be ecstatic, are only perennial losers allowed to celebrate their wins?

2 Go to comments
F
Francisco 1 hours ago
A French club's 'Moneyball' approach to scouting Tier Two talent

Excellent…!

1 Go to comments
D
Dan 1 hours ago
Boks can relax as Ireland face world rankings impasse

To be fair, Ireland has been a better team.than the Boks for years now. Now that their clear MVP Barnes is gone, nowhere to go for the inferior SH teams but down to the level they clearly deserve.

1 Go to comments
D
David 2 1 hours ago
The World Cup cycle does matter, despite what Irish fans think

After reading this I’m not sure it’s the Irish who are bitter. You might want to have a close look in the mirror.

2 Go to comments
N
Neale 2 hours ago
RFU statement: Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks docked points

Why is the EQP bar set so ridiculously low anyway? It’s an RFU league so why aren’t they insisting on at least 17 or 18 EQP out of 23? If Leicester and Sale can’t even manage 13 they deserve kicking out. Ditto the men’s Premiership… if they want the RFU to bail them out with millions, EQP levels should be much higher than 15. Sort yourself out Sweeney!

1 Go to comments
D
David 2 3 hours ago
Six changes for Ireland as Andy Farrell names team to host Italy

That’s actually a bigger pack than the one picked last week with a back five of very big carriers. Would like to have seen Frawley getting more time off the bench as I’m not a fan of Byrne’s, but looking forward to seeing how Casey fares and seeing Larmour off the bench. Porter really needs to sort out his scrummaging, even if I think at the moment that he’s getting pinged on reputation a lot of the time. I thought Atonio at times last week was engaging at an angle with Porter forced to follow him inside, but even if I’m right he needs to work out how to get straight and show the refs a better picture.

1 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 3 hours ago
The 'interesting assumption' that irks England camp ahead of Wales

I think a good few taffs will regret selling the slate off their roof to fund the trip to Twickenham come final whistle tomorrow. They’re going to kop a pasting…

1 Go to comments
c
carlos 5 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

You meant to say the FORMER Argentine coach, Cheika. Felipe was already named HC.

13 Go to comments
J
John 5 hours ago
Springboks on verge of multi-million dollar investment deal

Can’t wait for US private equity to screw up Springbok rugby….hello 200US$ tickets and 150US$ jerseys

3 Go to comments
D
David 8 hours ago
England: Standing Feyi-Waboso down against Wales wasn't considered

The whiff of treachery will hang around the England bench at Twickenham.

3 Go to comments
c
chrash 9 hours ago
Sam Warburton makes 'massive' Lions prediction about England rookie

Couldn’t agree more that he’s a really exciting prospect - a real standout from the Italy v England game last week. In terms of Lions selection, I would imagine this will depend on Farrell’s approach - his success with Ireland in getting them well-drilled with a dynamic pack focussed on link play won’t necessarily be achievable in the shorter time frame he’ll have with the Lions. So an aggressive, destructive 6 to get them over the gain line and fire up the defence would no doubt be a great asset if there are teething problems getting systems with more complexity going!

1 Go to comments
M
Mitch 9 hours ago
Bernard Foley: 'I know I’m biased but rugby has got the best product'

It's all well and good having a strong international game but if the game isn’t strong in Australia, you won’t have a strong Wallabies side and thus no meaningful success on the world stage.

1 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 9 hours ago
Ireland vs Italy | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Italy by 8. lol.

1 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 9 hours ago
England vs Wales | Six Nations | Live Scores, Results & News | RugbyPass

What’s with the head to head with Farrell not evening playing? Anyway, Tight to the end - arm wrestle stuff. England by 10. Fords Boot to accumulate the points.

1 Go to comments
E
Een Twee Drie 9 hours ago
Scotland vs France | Six Nations | Live Scores, Results & News | RugbyPass

Scotland by 5 and an enormously gripping week in the media next week. I think we’ll see tit-for-tat tries being scored. Scotland to sneak the victory. Finn Russel looked very dangerous half 1 last week. French forwards looked heavy on the feet. Scotland to run.

1 Go to comments
O
Ozinsa 10 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

Hi Nick, the argument for a more attacking mindset is compelling and well made. On the other side of that is how little I enjoyed the Bath Bristol match watching it live. It didn’t feel like a proper game. When defence is optional, your traditional fan struggles to take the outcome seriously. If a team finds the courage to play with an aggressive mindset in a clutch situation, like Quins did when winning the GP a couple of years back against odds, fans will gasp at the audacity and go along for the ride. If nobody tackles and games are routinely point-a-minute affairs, then it doesn’t feel like there’s anything meaningful being played for. Well, to me at least.

13 Go to comments
S
Simon 10 hours ago
England: Standing Feyi-Waboso down against Wales wasn't considered

The only people making a fuss about this is England. Wales frankly don’t care if he plays or not. He made his choice, he never really figured in Welsh coaches thoughts and made it clear he wants to stay in England. He may have been born in Wales but that does not make you Welsh. The thing in your chest that beats to send your blood around your body is what makes you Welsh and his obviously is not!

3 Go to comments
M
Mitch 11 hours ago
'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby

Nick, it seems like thees’s real buy-in between referees, players and coaches in England about what they want the game to look like as a spectacle. This has worked well for the past few years. Yes, you still see the odd tryless match which ends 12-6 but those games are few and far between. How Luke Pearce didn't get a knock out match at the World Cup is a tad bizarre too.

13 Go to comments
j
john 12 hours ago
'Real deal' Chandler Cunningham-South compared to LeBron James

Love to see him start maybe at 8 with Earle at 7

2 Go to comments
J
JJGhost 12 hours ago
How England are stealing the Springbok defensive structure - Beyond 80

Springboks aren’t even playing in the Six Nations but are living rent free in the minds of European rugby 🤣🤣🤣

1 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE 'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby 'Offence drives business': Why Gallagher Premiership shows the way for rugby
Search