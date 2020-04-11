6:26am, 11 April 2020

Gloucester Rugby have landed a major coup in re-capturing Jonny May, will be rejoining the Club from July 1st.

Earlier this week RugbyPass reported that May was leaving Leicester Tigers, a move which came after the club asked him to take a £100,000 pay cut.

A product of the Gloucester Rugby Academy, Jonny played 121 times for Gloucester before moving on to Leicester Tigers in 2017.

He is a key part of Eddie Jones’ England set up, and has already earned 53 caps for his country. He is rightly considered by many to be one of the best wingers in world rugby.

David Humphreys, Director of Rugby, was very pleased finally to be able to let everyone know about Jonny rejoining the Club.

“We’ve been talking to Jonny for a little while, and were very close to an agreement before the Premiership was postponed and our discussions had to be put on hold. With the changing landscape in English rugby and beyond, we very much appreciated Jonny’s pragmatic approach to our discussions.

“Our supporters will have watched his performances for England over the last couple of seasons, and will be looking forward to watching him back playing at Kingsholm for Gloucester Rugby. There’s no doubt he’s a world class player, who would be an asset to any side.

“He will not only, I’m sure, be a great player for us again, but also a great mentor to our young wingers like Ollie Thorley and Louis Rees-Zammit. It’ll be a tremendous help for them to have someone with Jonny’s experience to learn from.”

Jonny May was understandably excited about his move.

“Once I had made the decision to leave Leicester there was only ever one club I really wanted to play for. I’m grateful to David Humphreys and everyone at Gloucester Rugby who have found a way for me to rejoin. I’m very excited about being back in Cherry and White playing at Kingsholm again.”