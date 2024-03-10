Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
12 - 45
FT
U20
23 - 29
FT
21 - 23
FT
32 - 32
FT
U20
47 - 14
FT
U20
57 - 24
FT
20 - 10
FT
22 - 19
FT
29 - 21
FT
25 - 19
FT
31 - 29
FT
23 - 22
FT
24 - 45
FT
Six Nations

England squad update: One change as Cunningham-South is ruled out

By Liam Heagney
England back-rower Chandler Cunningham-South (Photo by Bob Bradford/CameraSport via Getty Images)

England have announced their squad for the final match week of the Guinness Six Nations, confirming that Chandler Cunningham-South will miss the round five match versus France in Lyon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The soon-to-be 21-year-old back-rower had played off the bench in all four of England’s matches so far in the 2024 championship.

However, having made a fine impact in this weekend’s win over Ireland, he exited on a medical cart just before the Marcus Smith drop goal finish and now won’t be available for the trip across the Channel.

Video Spacer

Pressure on Steve Borthwick’s England | Boks Office | RPTV

The Boks Office crew are back at Bishops in Cape Town to discuss all the latest goings on in the Six Nations, including England’s loss to Scotland. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

Pressure on Steve Borthwick’s England | Boks Office | RPTV

The Boks Office crew are back at Bishops in Cape Town to discuss all the latest goings on in the Six Nations, including England’s loss to Scotland. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

His absence has resulted in a call-up for uncapped Newcastle back-rower Guy Pepper, the 21-year-old who has already joined up with the England squad at their Pennyhill Park base.

No update on the severity of Cunningham-South’s injury was provided in Sunday evening’s RFU media release. Post-game Saturday night, head coach Steve Borthwick said: “Chandler looks like he has injured his calf.

Fixture
Six Nations
France
16:00
16 Mar 24
England
All Stats and Data

“I don’t know how bad. He certainly didn’t look like someone who is going to turn around in a week, but I have no idea how bad that is.

“Henry Slade took a bang in Scotland, worked real hard to recover from it, and took a knock today. I don’t know if it’s related so that’s why he came off. Ollie (Chessum) is okay. He made that tackle in the first half, his arm took a bit of a stinger but I don’t think it is anything worse.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With their dramatic 23-22 win over Ireland positioning England to finish the tournament with more wins than losses for the first time since 2020, Borthwick and co will travel to France hoping that their title chance will still be alive by kick-off time in Lyon.

The table-topping Ireland, who are four points clear, start their game at home to Scotland in Dublin three and a half hours before England get started in France, so the title race could be over by the time of the first whistle.

France defeated Wales 45-24 on Sunday in Cardiff with a bonus point, lifting them to 11 points on the table. They are still in fourth place, trailing third-place Scotland on points difference and behind second-place England who are a point better off on 12.

England squad (vs France, Saturday)
Forwards (19):
Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers)
Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)
Alex Coles (Northampton Saints)
Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks)
Theo Dan (Saracens)
Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)
Ben Earl (Saracens)
Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby)
Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)
Jamie George (Saracens)
Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers)
Maro Itoje (Saracens)
Joe Marler (Harlequins)
George Martin (Leicester Tigers)
Beno Obano (Bath Rugby)
Guy Pepper (Newcastle Falcons)
Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs)
Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)
Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

ADVERTISEMENT

Backs (17):
Danny Care (Harlequins)
Elliot Daly (Saracens)
Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)
Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs)
George Ford (Sale Sharks)
Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)
George Furbank (Northampton Saints)
Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)
Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints)
Will Muir (Bath Rugby)
Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)
Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)
Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)
Marcus Smith (Harlequins)
Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby)
Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)
Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks)

Related

Fight of Earl and three other England beating Ireland talking points

Beating Ireland, European rugby’s long-established international rugby entertainers, was no mean feat. Even more fantastic was that the revved-up English did so by eclipsing their much-vaunted visitors 3-2 on the try count.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Boks Office | Episode 8 | Six Nations Round 4 Preview

Cadan Murley | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Los Angeles HSBC SVNS - Day 3 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Episode 7 | Six Nations Round 3 Recap

Life on Tour: 5

The Breakfast Show | Episode 5

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Portugal v Spain | Full Match Replay

Beyond 80 | Episode 3

Japan Rugby League One | Bravelupus v Eagles | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show | Guinness Six Nations | England v Scotland

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

2

Incensed Andy Farrell caught in tunnel spat with Steve Borthwick

3

Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland

4

OTD: Brian O’Driscoll makes final appearance

5

England player ratings vs Ireland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

6

Ex Bok's seven-word response to claims Ireland are the world's best

7

Borthwick: Clash with Farrell and what pleased him most about England

8

Ireland player ratings vs England | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'England are in need of another resurrection act.'

Steve Borthwick's men are expected to be another bump in the road on Ireland's triumphant path to the Grand Slam, can they spring a surprise?

FEATURE

Has England's imitation of the Springboks winning machine malfunctioned?

England have recruited a glut of coaches who tasted World Cup success with the Springboks but the golden touch is yet to rub off

FEATURE

How England can upset Irish apple cart

With their savage defence and breakdown work, England can subject the Grand Slam chasers to new pressure.

Comments on RugbyPass

R
Rugby 14 minutes ago
Why have France fallen off a World Cup cliff?

woah now Cameron Woki walkout

55 Go to comments
T
Timmyboy 24 minutes ago
England squad update: One change as Cunningham-South is ruled out

Borthwick doesn’t like Tom Pearson does he, he was flying for Saints before the 6n

1 Go to comments
N
Neale 49 minutes ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Question is, will England maintain that intensity and attacking intent in Paris next week or withdraw into their shells?

7 Go to comments
T
Turlough 51 minutes ago
Ollie Lawrence: What lay behind England win over 'best team in the world'

First of all congrats to England well deserved win. To be clear to trolls: Ireland didn’t choke, throw it away or lose the game in the sense that they should have won. England went and won the game and Ireland forced them to fight to the win to the last second of the game. I think the respect shown between players and fans after was a commendation for European rugby. “Last week in training we worked a lot on our kick return and our counter attack, which is an important element of our game, but we didn’t really show it against Scotland.” Two tries from kick returns bore this out. I think they banked on disrupting Ireland's line out and pressuring Lowes clearances. The first try they pressured Lowes kick and made sure they loaded the left side on their retreat. Furbank gathered the kick on the right and sprinted cross field to where the numbers were. England scored with an overlap after one more phase. The other try was off an Irish lineout. To win they still needed to mess up Irelands ruck. They got plenty of bodies in there in accidentally on purpose awkward positions (for Ireland). Nothing illegal just good play. The last requirement was to take their chance to win if and when it came. Which they did. I think Borthwick used the first three games as more general training while working out coordinating it all and specific training for Ireland in the two weeks before that match. They wont have as much homework done for France but that match will be savage. Bear rugby tournament in the world.

2 Go to comments
N
Neale 1 hours ago
Cameron Woki walkout fuels speculation around French unrest

Aww, diddums. Doubt your teammates will welcome you back now! No place for prima donnas in rugby.

1 Go to comments
c
craig 1 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

My suggestion to the Irish Media is maybe get past a quarter final before you start signing from the hilltops. In 50 years from now, nobody will remember and care that you were consistently the best team in the world for a 10 year period. In 50 years from now the only thing people will remember is that the Springboks won 2 World Cups in that same 10 year period. This Ireland team is unbelievably good and definitely better on the eye than everyone else. A world class team without a doubt. But here’s the catch, you have to earn your right to be arrogant. You have to earn the right to talk trash. And simply put, Ireland haven’t earned that right yet.

7 Go to comments
c
craig 1 hours ago
Ollie Lawrence: What lay behind England win over 'best team in the world'

“Inverted Commas” Giant Lazers!!!

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Hot and cold Scotland can absolutely beat Ireland on the day. They just need to watch how NZ and England did it. And England can without a doubt win the 6N. They have the grit and now the belief they can win. Then let’s hear how great Ireland are.

7 Go to comments
F
Flankly 2 hours ago
Conor Murray under fire from fans for 'terrible, terrible' call

Beware the Favorites tag.

1 Go to comments
P
Peter 3 hours ago
Fight of Earl and three other England beating Ireland talking points

Brilliant game Ireland made terrible mistakes

12 Go to comments
C
Colin 4 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Once again the most influential players for Ireland were 3 Kiwis.

7 Go to comments
N
Neil 4 hours ago
Fight of Earl and three other England beating Ireland talking points

Second shout for Wibble Rugby on YT. He’s just put out a very favorable 50-minute analysis of England under Borthwick.

12 Go to comments
N
Neil 4 hours ago
Fight of Earl and three other England beating Ireland talking points

Those stats tell their own story and I’m sure Borthwick will feel more than vindicated when he pours over the spreadsheets on Monday morning. Surprised no mention of Ollie Chessum in the dispatches above. He was excellent in the loose and hitting hard and popping up all over the place.

12 Go to comments
J
Jimboloid 4 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing after Ireland's loss to England

As usual England fans does not equal “everyone”

22 Go to comments
J
Jon 4 hours ago
England player ratings vs Ireland | 2024 Guinness Six Nations

1st 6 Nation game that didn’t suck (looking at you Italy) - congrats to the English - the Southern Hemisphere wants you back for the competition…

8 Go to comments
N
Neil 4 hours ago
Ireland players told to 'congratulate England' and move on

Understand Irish disappointment, but some of the criticism today is pretty harsh. Lost by a single point to a fired-up England at Twickenham. They’re still on for the championship next weekend and none of the Irish team had a shocker.

1 Go to comments
N
Neil 4 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Difficult time to play England in all honesty. If they’d met in R2 the result would have probably been very different. England were due a good game and looks like the defeat to Scotland provided the bounce they needed. Game was ultimately only decided by a point, so Ireland shouldn’t feel too aggrieved.

7 Go to comments
T
Timmyboy 4 hours ago
Arrogant Ireland cheerleaders brought down to earth with a slap

Shane Horgan needs a spoon for his big plate of humble pie

7 Go to comments
G
Gareth 6 hours ago
Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland

They also need to look at the scrum it's becoming a pointless part of the game. Scrum halfs practically putting it in the no8 feet . They just aswell just give a free kick hooker's used to be able to try and nick the odd one against the head so it was worth having a scrum just pointless now front row be obsolete soon. And I don't know if they have a front row specialist up with the tmo but they should because these refs have no clue what's going on there. Just a quick question on the radio and get the correct decision because their guessing at and get a lot wrong.

4 Go to comments
D
David 6 hours ago
Super Rugby takes: Reds are Australia’s best team, Fraser McReight stars

Chiefs played some brainless rugby and management of key players was way off. Moving DMac out of 10 is a mistake against competitive teams when the result is in doubt. In the final minutes the Chiefs slowed down the plays as if they were in front and wanted to run down the clock. Lacked vision and innovation here too - too predictable. Team looked like they had spent the week on the beach etc on the Gold Coast! A pale shadow of the force of nature they were against the Brumbies. Finau can cut out the big late hits on small playmakers too - the game needs to protect these players. And O'Keefe refs / Chiefs lose! Again.

5 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Has England's imitation of the Springboks winning machine malfunctioned? Has England's imitation of the Springboks winning machine malfunctioned?
Search