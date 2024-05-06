Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
41 - 12
FT
11 - 38
FT
17 - 28
FT
28 - 33
FT
56 - 7
FT
28 - 20
FT
32 - 31
FT
40 - 23
FT
20 - 17
FT
38 - 26
FT
World Rugby U20 Championship

England prospect Henry Pollock wins coveted Six Nations gong

By Ian Cameron
Henry Pollock of England shouts encouragement to his team mates during the U20 Six Nations match between England and Wales at The Recreation Ground on February 09, 2024 in Bath, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Nineteen-year-old England U20s flanker Henry Pollock has been named the 2024 Under-20 Men’s Six Nations Player of the Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

His standout performances helped guide England to their seventh championship title with an unbeaten run.

Pollock, who plays for Northampton Saints, earned three Player of the Match awards, including one during the final round against France. He scored a hat-trick in the opener against Italy and added another try against France. Pollock ranked third in the tournament for carries and defensive ruck arrivals.

A product of the England Rugby Men’s Pathway, Pollock has progressed through the U17 and U18 teams and was named Forward of the Tournament during the 2022 South Africa tour.

He took on a leadership role at the 2023 U18 Six Nations Festival before earning his first five U20 caps this season. After signing his first professional contract with Northampton Saints in spring 2023, he made his Premiership debut and was recognized as the club’s Player of the Month for September.

“I am very honoured to win the award,” said Pollock. “I want to thank everyone that has worked around me to get me to where I am now.

“It was a great tournament to be involved in. We built really well through the five games, and it was credit to the whole squad. It was a very good campaign, and we are now looking ahead and excited for the World Championship this summer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Julie Paterson, Chief of Rugby at Six Nations Rugby, added:?“Each year the Under-20 Six Nations Championship highlights the incredible talent each union and federation are developing. Henry is certainly a star in the making, and fully deserves his award. He is also a great example of the rugby pathway that the Under-18 Festivals and then Under-20 Championship offers, and its ability to provide a platform for such talented young players to showcase their skills, but also gain vital international rugby experience.”

Related

Edinburgh confirm signing of Scotland prospect Mosese Tuipulotu

Edinburgh have confirmed the signing of Scottish-qualified centre Mosese Tuipulotu from the Waratahs on a two-year deal - a move first reported by RugbyPass last week.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

The Antoine Dupont Interview

Ireland v New Zealand | Singapore Men's HSBC SVNS Final Highlights

New Zealand v Australia | Singapore Women's HSBC SVNS Final Highlights

Inter Services Championships | Royal Army Men v Royal Navy Men | Full Match Replay

Fresh Starts | Episode 3 | Cobus Reinach

Aotearoa Rugby Podcast | Episode 11

Chasing The Sun | Series 1 Episode 1

Abbie Ward: A Bump in the Road

Trending on RugbyPass

1

It's the same old South African story for the Sharks

2

Stuart Hogg breaks silence on rumoured rugby return

3

'Total nonsense' - Nigel Owens has final say on URC's most controversial game

4

‘Hard to watch’: Black Ferns Sevens coach provides update on injured duo

5

Leinster No.8 Max Deegan to switch provinces

6

OTD – Declan Kidney takes step up into Test rugby

7

George Skivington on facing the Sharks in Challenge Cup final

8

How much Toulon paid Munster for Antoine Frisch

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Jacques Nienaber's 'offensive defence' moved Leinster closer to the cherished fifth star

The South African supremo's rearguard action stymied the best attack in England at Croke Park.

FEATURE

How Reds duo could give Joe Schmidt vital backline power

Suliasi Vunivalu and Hunter Paisami may be key men for the Wallabies as they shine under Less Kiss' supervision.

FEATURE

Danny Wilson: 'Harlequins certainly won't kick three points in Toulouse'

The Stoop supremo on Glaswegian redemption, the genius of Marcus Smith, and why Quins have to go for broke in France.

Comments on RugbyPass

W
William 1 hours ago
Jacques Nienaber's 'offensive defence' moved Leinster closer to the cherished fifth star

Excellent analysis Nick as we have come to expect. I was not really aware that NFL strategies have been adopted by rugby teams, especially in defence. One point I would make is that the Northhampton attacking player on the end of the chain in the video examples has not maintained the correct depth to be effective. In the footage shown the outside player is too flat to make the best of the opportunity his inside players have provided. In each case they have to reduce speed and turn their body backwards to secure the ball, losing all momentum and giving the impressive scrambling defence the chance to shut down the threat.

1 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
‘Hard to watch’: Black Ferns Sevens coach provides update on injured duo

Morning, John. Do you think that it may be a good idea to rest both teams from the Madrid comp leading in to the Olympics

2 Go to comments
m
matt 2 hours ago
Banned Springbok Elton Jantjies releases prickly statement

« I am preparing myself for much more, something much bigger. I’m focussing on the next cycle, » You don’t say…

1 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 3 hours ago
Concerns over Scott Barrett as five key All Blacks sidelined

Geez plenty of time to come right before test season starts. Dont panic mr Mannering!!!!!

1 Go to comments
J
Jim Donken 3 hours ago
How Reds duo could give Joe Schmidt vital backline power

Great read Nick. The Reds really have been great to watch this year, and the improvement of not only the players you mention, but the squad in general has been obvious. The Reds 10/12 play making axis is a nice counterpoint to the 10/15 partnership at the Brumbies and Rebels. If Schmidt was to pick say, Lolesio, Paisami and Wright / Kellaway, would this be too many play makers? I notice in a lot of those clips Tim Ryan playing across the field in support of Vunivalu. Is this a feature of Kiss’s structure?

2 Go to comments
d
darren 5 hours ago
Portugal international Pierre-Mathieu Fernandes dies aged 22

So sad, god rest him. Too young to be gone. RIP

2 Go to comments
r
ryan 7 hours ago
Portugal international Pierre-Mathieu Fernandes dies aged 22

RIP big man 🙏

2 Go to comments
J
John 7 hours ago
Great Britain qualify for SVNS Grand Final but not without drama

The GB coach. “Just because we don’t get together as much as other teams we don’t use that as an excuse for performances when we don’t hit the mark”. Why mention it at all then?

1 Go to comments
J
John 7 hours ago
Joe Marler apologises over 77th minute moment of madness in Toulouse

No mention of the yellow card for Harlequins which really cost them.

3 Go to comments
M
MitchO 8 hours ago
How Reds duo could give Joe Schmidt vital backline power

Thought you’d left us Nick. Good to have you back writing for us. So hunter ikitau works? I reckon wright kellaway as two of the back 3. Tim Ryan and Toole looking good for strike winger but I still want the power of korobeiti and figure our forwards still need him to help them out. Million dollar question is who plays 10? I’m thinking Noah for his kicking and combo with wright. Reckon the pair adds up to an attack and kellaway will help. Can you comment on Zac Lucas in Japan? How is he going?

2 Go to comments
C
Chris 9 hours ago
Edinburgh confirm signing of Scotland prospect Mosese Tuipulotu

Mack Hansen, Ethan Roots, Taine Plumbtree, Louis Lynagh, Emmanuel Meafou? Which country do you want to pick your Barbarians from?

3 Go to comments
b
blue 11 hours ago
Joe Marler apologises over 77th minute moment of madness in Toulouse

Instead of apologising, try to act like an adult, fcknut.

3 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 12 hours ago
Wallaby Darcy Swain exits Brumbies for Super Rugby rivals

Looks like the Force twisted his leg…ahem arm

7 Go to comments
T
Timmyboy 12 hours ago
Edinburgh confirm signing of Scotland prospect Mosese Tuipulotu

Scotland should change their name to the Barbarians

3 Go to comments
k
keith 15 hours ago
'Full petulant child' - Costly Joe Marler brainfade enrages fans

The game was already over leave the bloke alone ….from a Welsh fan 😀👍

3 Go to comments
C
Colin 15 hours ago
Toulouse player ratings vs Harlequins | 2023/24 Champions Cup

Shamefully the Toulouse players acted like footballers, falling down feigning injury at the slightest knock. About time refs penalised this play acting.

8 Go to comments
C
Colin 15 hours ago
Edinburgh confirm signing of Scotland prospect Mosese Tuipulotu

Another non Scot for the anti Scot Townsend. Soon there will be no Scottish born and bred players in the National team.

3 Go to comments
G
Graham 15 hours ago
All Black Richie Mo'unga makes statement on return from bereavement

Great comeback to the playing field by Richie Mo’unga after the loss of his father. A great performance by Richie . I know him well and he is a great guy. On and off the field one of the greatest for the Crusaders. Scott Robertson would have loved him in his All Black’s side. A very missed player and person.

3 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 18 hours ago
'Full petulant child' - Costly Joe Marler brainfade enrages fans

Yeah nah he comes across as a funny bloke, but that stopped abruptly after the Nutcracker Prince debacle✋

3 Go to comments
J
Jen 18 hours ago
Wallaby Darcy Swain exits Brumbies for Super Rugby rivals

At this point I can’t watch him without thinking he’s a dirty slimebag. He should have been banned for the same amount of time that Quinn was out. It took Tupaea near on a fricking year to get fit enough to play again and his leg will never be the same. The other crap thing is that he was at ABs level and now he has to claw his way back there when he could have had several games under his belt.

7 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE The era-defining moment that set Leinster on the road to success The era-defining moment that set Leinster on the road to success
Search