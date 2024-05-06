England prospect Henry Pollock wins coveted Six Nations gong

Nineteen-year-old England U20s flanker Henry Pollock has been named the 2024 Under-20 Men’s Six Nations Player of the Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

His standout performances helped guide England to their seventh championship title with an unbeaten run.

Pollock, who plays for Northampton Saints, earned three Player of the Match awards, including one during the final round against France. He scored a hat-trick in the opener against Italy and added another try against France. Pollock ranked third in the tournament for carries and defensive ruck arrivals.

A product of the England Rugby Men’s Pathway, Pollock has progressed through the U17 and U18 teams and was named Forward of the Tournament during the 2022 South Africa tour.

He took on a leadership role at the 2023 U18 Six Nations Festival before earning his first five U20 caps this season. After signing his first professional contract with Northampton Saints in spring 2023, he made his Premiership debut and was recognized as the club’s Player of the Month for September.

“I am very honoured to win the award,” said Pollock. “I want to thank everyone that has worked around me to get me to where I am now.

“It was a great tournament to be involved in. We built really well through the five games, and it was credit to the whole squad. It was a very good campaign, and we are now looking ahead and excited for the World Championship this summer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Julie Paterson, Chief of Rugby at Six Nations Rugby, added:?“Each year the Under-20 Six Nations Championship highlights the incredible talent each union and federation are developing. Henry is certainly a star in the making, and fully deserves his award. He is also a great example of the rugby pathway that the Under-18 Festivals and then Under-20 Championship offers, and its ability to provide a platform for such talented young players to showcase their skills, but also gain vital international rugby experience.”