England U20s head coach Alan Dickens has named his 32-man Elite Player Squad (EPS) for 2021, including six players who have been capped previously at U20s level: Harvey Beaton, Jack Clement, Luke Green, Sam Riley, Tom Roebuck and Jack van Poortvliet.

Of the 31 players selected in England’s 2019 Rugby World Cup squad, 81 per cent played for England U20s, 77 per cent for England U18s, while 87 per cent came through a club academy.

Dickens has been joined in the England U20s coaching set up by Andy Titterrell as forwards coach, following previous experience with Wasps where he became part of the coaching team in 2014 after his playing retirement. Titterrell was also forwards coach for England Saxons on their successful tour of South Africa in 2016.

Dickens said: “Selection for the squad has been based on a combination of things: the four previous regional games we had at St George’s Park, the work we do with the club academies and coaches, plus our knowledge of the players within the pathway. We can only name 32 in the EPS and there will be some disappointed players, but we have a much wider squad that we know will be involved and will contribute during the year.

“It’s great to have Andy Titterrell join the U20s coaching team. He has a wealth of experience from playing and coaching, having represented England and been on a Lions tour during his playing days. I worked with him previously on the 2016 Saxons tour to South Africa and know he’s going to be a valuable member of the U20s management group.

“2020 has been a challenging year, but we faced that head on ensuring we had contact with players within the pathway – firstly by setting up calls between them and those in the senior England men’s squad. We then had mini regional camps which were something different but allowed us to get to know more of the players who were U20s eligible and we built from that into the four regional games. It has given me and the whole management team a much better platform to know the players better sooner and we’re really looking forward to getting back to preparations with this group.

“I’d also like to thank all the Premiership clubs, the academies, the coaches and Premiership Rugby for their support, particularly over the past year. It’s been a really collaborative effort.”

England men U20s Elite Player Squad – 2021

FORWARDS:

Ben Bamber (Bristol Bears)

Harvey Beaton (Saracens)

Phil Brantingham (Newcastle Falcons)

Lucas Brooke (London Irish)

Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby)

Jack Clement (Gloucester Rugby)

Luke Green (London Irish)

Alex Groves (Bristol Bears)

Lewis Holsey (Worcester Warriors)

Ethan Hunt (Gloucester Rugby)

Emeka Ilione (Leicester Tigers)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers)

Nahum Merigan (Bath Rugby)

Marcus Rhodes (London Irish)

Ewan Richards (Bath Rugby)

Sam Riley (Harlequins)

Ethan Staddon (Bath Rugby)

Freddie Thomas (Gloucester Rugby)

BACKS

Charlie Atkinson (Wasps)

Seb Atkinson (Worcester Warriors)

Deago Bailey (Bristol Bears)

Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby)

Oscar Beard (Harlequins)

Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)

Will Joseph (London Irish)

Dan Lancaster (Leeds Tykes)

Tommy Mathews (Northampton Saints)

Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)

Fin Smith (Worcester Warriors)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)