'No one likes us because we are a proper rugby team'
Former England captain Dylan Hartley believes no one likes the men in white because they are a ‘proper rugby’ team.
England roared into life in Round 4 of the Guinness Six Nations, defying poor form and a conservative approach to shock hot favourites Ireland 23-22 in Twickenham.
The swashbuckling style of their gameplan seemed to rattle theretofore unbackable favourites Ireland, who fell to their first defeat since last year’s World Cup quarter-final thanks to a last-ditch Marcus Smith drop-goal.
“England have been talking throughout the tournament about making the fans proud of the team; an intent to play,” says Hartley. “A new England. The stats have shown that they are trying to deliver on that – they are passing the ball a lot.
“Against Scotland it didn’t happen for England and the result showed that if your fundamentals aren’t right, you can get punished, which is what happened.
“Duhan van der Merwe got his hattrick, but then, when you get it right, it’s unbelievable and, I think the proof is in the pudding of what this England team has been trying to show at the tournament with the performance against Ireland at the weekend. The approach to the tournament has been justified by the result against Ireland.
“That performance showed that this might be a young team, but it’s a serious one. To do what they did against a mature Ireland side who have been performing really well, will give England huge confidence going forward.
“I think England will get over there and that internal drive from the team to finish the tournament on a high before facing Japan and New Zealand in the summer will be a motivational factor. They will want the lasting memory of the tournament to be a good one. I think England can be really proud of themselves if they win this weekend. The true test for England is to back-up that performance against Ireland when they play France, who are not mugs.
“They will have to play with the same intensity, desire and skill level to win over there. Two wins in a row against two good teams will put England in good stead for a summer trip Down Under. I think New Zealand will be watching intently. It’s a chance for England to re-cement themselves as a contender.
Hartley also posited why he believes England are disliked by opposition teams and rugby fans the world over: It’s because they are a ‘proper team’.
“We don’t accept the underdog tag. England should believe that they can beat any team in the world. That is belief, it’s not arrogance. As soon as a team buys into being cast as the underdog, you’re buying into being subservient, sub-standard. Not good enough.
“You create a gap between yourself and the opponent. You don’t want to put yourself on that pedestal. We never did that as a team. Externally, we were happy for people to use that language when describing the team, but that is never a message we would convey to each other. You know man-for-man how hard you work.
“Look, England are a proper rugby team,” said Hartley. “I’ll keep saying it”.
“No one likes us because we are a proper rugby team. Even the South Africans and the Kiwi’s would acknowledge that because they know they are going to be in for a good game when England come to town.
“There is an expectation with England. We have a long, proud line of rugby history and we come out swinging when we need too.”
“Ben Smith” is just a moniker gents. RP must pay him handsomely to write stuff that’ll garner enough views and comments from irate Springboks supporters. He was in full flow during the RWC.9 Go to comments
7 days since maximum emotional and physical performance against Ireland. Less preparation for France and element of suprise used on Ireland. A big physical French team with fast backs may not be what England want. UnlikeIreland, Fickou will make sure the back line is intelligent in defense and kick chase.2 Go to comments
Glocester, you do realise Wade is English and not Welsh?1 Go to comments
Lyon in the southeast ? It’s the far north for people from the south ! 😅 We’re always excited to play the English but, honestly, who’s affraid of this team today ? I really hope it will change : rugby need a strong England that we all love to hate 😋 (relax : I’m joking !) Aaaah, even when our teams aren’t in a good shape… Le Crunch is Le Crunch 😉2 Go to comments
Well when you look at the all time great players a lot of the Kiwi sides have lost and the fact the Aussie sides haven't lost any, it’s more a case of the kiwi teams sliding backwards while they rebuild rather than the Aussies suddenly being great. I fact, the Reds look the only truly threatening Aus side, and frankly the Chiefs and Hurricanes might be the only other decent teams. The rest of the sides compared to Super sides of old, pretty average.1 Go to comments
I don’t know this writer, but I'm sure I’ve been around since he has been in diapers. I watched the great 1970 All Black team tour South Africa and every Bok test match after that. I I think I know a little bit about rugby. The writer states that the Boks only win by exploiting the mistakes of the opposition. Wow. What a revelation. Is that not the whole aim of rugby? To get the other team to make mistakes? I.e. on defence etc. The great All Black teams always made you pay when you made a mistake. So does the French and England. The Boks have been the most innovative team in the world since Erasmus and Nienaber took over. PS - A note to Rugby Pass… I understand that you need to blood new rookie writers, but surely you have better candidates than this Smith bloke?9 Go to comments
Feeling lazy, copied parts from my comment on Tony Brown from Nick Bishop’s article on RugbyPass _Is the balance of power shifting across the Tasman_? *The Impact on the bokke by Tony.* The ship will keep sailing straight on. I think TB will look to value add, he is a man with a grab bag of tricks and smart plays. Watch you will see one or two come out. Some plays you might not see as they are for specific instance, like if you are behind by one score and there is 10 mins to play and you are on halfway or against a specific opposition player that he has seen a weakness in. Some plays are subtle and you may not see. Some tricks are not plays but coachings skills methods or mental skills. *Tony Eion Brown - was and is a battler.* I think he is a battler, this is why. *As a player* As a young lad he was from coastal and rural South Otago towns of Balclutha and Kaitangata (population 800). For his last year of school he moved to Dunedin, School Prefect and was a representative player in Rugby and Cricket (best bowling and batting averages for the school). He went to King's High School,Not the best Rugby School In Dunedin (that would be across town at Otago Boys High School). _All Blacks from the school - Ray Bell, John Hotop, Chris Laidlaw, Ian Smith, Laurie Mains, Kupu Vanisi, Tony Brown, Tom Willis, Carl Hayman, Paul Miller, Joe McDonnell, Lindsay Clark, Ben Smith._ After school Tony completed a certificate in fitness management and played rugby for the Harbour Rugby Club in Dunedin. Not the best club in Dunedin He made his debut for Otago in the 1995 NPC. Not the best Regional team in NZ In 1996, in the Super 12 Tony was in the Highlanders squad. Not the best Super club team *Yet he made the AB'*s up against some other very good 10’s. He tends to take the harder paths in life, he is determined. Everybody likes him. *As a coach* TB fought for every inch of grass so he is calculating and he is fresh from co coaching a team that battled and did not have the best players, or heaps of ball, so he will bring efficiency and innovation like the fast-and-frugal-heuristics (FFH) approach to judgment and decision making. I think TB is loyal, go against him and he will do his bets to prove you wrong.5 Go to comments
Thanks Ben…we appreciate all you have done for the Boks😂🫡9 Go to comments
I hope that the women’s team will play some games in the North of England and not be so Twickenham focused as the men’s team.1 Go to comments
Coukd t get beyond being a backup in the NH. Back to the third world with you. Yet another failed SH player whomcouodn’t hack it.3 Go to comments
Hi BeeMc. This is interesting. The extent of the breach of trust, and control. Its amazing11 Go to comments
Shut up! Worst writer ever! Ben Smith just cant face the fact that Rassie and the Boks are living in your head rent free. Please get another job because you SUCK at this one…. Rugbypass please get rid of the this douche bag.9 Go to comments
I think the appointment of Tony brown is for one of these three things. 1) We still going to play our game, but the amount of times the springboks fail to turn 22 entries into points is scary, we play 1 or 2 fases then seem lost, Could be to improve on that. 2) So we have a extra plan in our play books, especially to be able to come from behind when needed. 3) And this is the one I hope for and I think it would be better for his creativity. The springboks feed off the oppositions mistakes, and people are more prone to mistakes when there is scoreboard pressure. We start off with a bang, get a 15-25 Point lead, then when the other team is trying to make up for lost points, we puah over the penalties. Remember, Rassie has also mentioned that its about time for a new style/Game plan, as he feels other coaches have likely caught up now9 Go to comments
Great work Ned. There is another article on RugbyPass about Brownie by ”the boy that cried Wolf” Ben Smith. It is crap.5 Go to comments
Somebody obviously is not watching what is going on with the SA clubs in the URC & Europe…9 Go to comments
Marky hasn’t worked at 15 in the past, and therefore unlikely to work now.1 Go to comments
The euphoria over the Reds win is extraordinary. They better win SR now or it could get really ugly the way expectations have been raised to the stratosphere.134 Go to comments
I can not find the source, I will and add later. It is evidence based, fact not made up. BUT of all the tier one nations the country with the most players is…… ……. England. I was surprised by that others are NZ, SA, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga etc. Thinking about it England probably have the most playing numbers in the world so it makes sense. But SA the Bokke are 100% their own team. where as NZ is the *Pacific Lions* (10-20% at times other non NZ born PI players) - Not fair.37 Go to comments
“I’ve always understood the doubts some people have about Robertson” - Coming from someone who earns a bit of cash for writing occasional gobbledegook, it’s a bit ironic. But i guess those of us who feel small, sometimes feel bigger, when we doubt greatness.1 Go to comments
The *6-2 bench split* is increasing in frequency in the 6 nations, URC and Super rugby Pacific. Yes some tricky problems have emerged from early injuries. So interesting to see this evolve in our time. Thanks Dr Erasmus. HOWEVER Who is brave enough to try the very recent innovation *7-1 bench split* ? Come on this is a like RWC finals, winner takes all, use it as experience for knockouts. If you are not at the top of the table (i.e. Ireland) take a risk, what is there to lose? France v England Ireland v scotland Italy V Wales GO Italy you can do it2 Go to comments