England centre Guy Porter set for Super switch

England centre Guy Porter looks set to be on the move to Super Rugby after Leicester Tigers announced he was leaving at the end of the season.

The Tigers revealed on Friday that Porter will join Nic Dolly, Francois van Wyk, Dan Richardson, and Matt Scott in not having their contracts, which run out at the end of June, renewed.

Porter, 26, who won his sixth England cap in the Pre-World Cup summer series clash against Wales, moved to Australia when he was seven and played for Sydney University while he studied law.

He also turned out for Sydney Stars and Sydney Rays and had a spell with the ACT Brumbies before moving to the Tigers, where he has seen his stock rise after making over 65 appearances.

Porter has scored 15 tries in 69 appearances for the Tigers and can play in either of the centre positions and can operate on both wings has been in advanced talks with Western Force.

Porter looks like he is set to fill the boots of Sam Spink at the Force. It was confirmed this week that Spink will sign for Saracens, a move first reported by RugbyPass earlier this year.

A move to the Perth-based franchise would end Porter’s England career, which began in Australia in July 2022, just weeks after helping the Tigers win their 11th English title with a last-gasp win over Saracens.

However, he hasn’t appeared for the club since playing the full 80 minutes in the win over Northampton Saints on November 18th, when he suffered from concussion issues.

Porter has admitted that he has had interest from Super Rugby in the past. The last time was when he signed his last Tigers contract two years ago.

It was something I had thought about in theory when I re-signed and whether coming back to Australia was something I wanted to do,”

“I wanted to build a career rather than just jump around all types of markets. Playing in England and in the Premiership at the level you aspire to, you’re going to force your way into those conversations, hopefully. I had no reservations about jumping into it,” he said

He has obviously decided that the time is right for him to go back Down Under and end his England career.