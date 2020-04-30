3:09am, 30 April 2020

Known as a powerful enforcer on the field, Ricoh Black Rams and former Highlanders loose forward Elliot Dixon has taken his aggression to the next level off the pitch in the Rugby Pass Fifa Pros Southern Series.

Given the hard task of facing off against one of the competition’s early favourites, Chiefs midfielder Alex Nankivell, Dixon promptly found his Chelsea side a goal down and retaliated the only way a rugby player playing Fifa knows how – immediately earning himself a red card.

Nankivell, who has been described as a “Fifa guru”, “unreal at Fifa” and “a bit of a gun at Fifa” by his Chiefs teammates wasted no time in building an early lead against the 2015 Super Rugby champion but was also let down by his discipline, conceding a penalty early in the second quarter.

Dixon talked down his chances at converting but made no mistakes and levelled the scores, although Nankiell’s Barcelona took the lead back soon after through a powerful strike from Neymar Jr.

Seconds later, disaster struck once more for Dixon when Mateo Kovacic was marched from the field thanks to a lazy challenge.

The score remained 2-1 at halftime and although Dixon parked the bus to try to keep the goals down, he couldn’t keep Nankivell from nailing the finishing blow late in the game to take out the match.

In the second of tonight’s matches, Dixon’s former teammate Aaron Smith faced off with the Blues’ Tony Lamborn

Smith’s bullet passing was equally as prevalent when in control of Barcelona as it was when the nippy halfback took the field for the Highlanders earlier this year and it proved simply too much for Lamborn’s Real Madrid.

Lamborn, who travelled to Japan last year to represent the United States at the Rugby World Cup, conceded a goal in the 14th minute of the match to Lionel Messi – a man who’s prowess across the park caused nightmares for the Eagle.

Messi finished the game with two goals while his partner in crime, Luis Suarez, also nabbed a double. French forward Antoine Griezmann and Dutchman Frenkie de Jong both earned themselves goals to close out the match.

Alex Nankivell and Aaron Smith will continue on to the quarter-finals of the competition while Elliot Dixon and Tony Lamborn’s journeys are over for now.

The winner of the Fifa Pros Southern Series Charity Championship will receive a USD2,000 prize to donate to the charity of their choice.