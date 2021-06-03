Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Edinburgh to face Ulster at Murrayfield despite outbreak at club

By PA
(Photo by Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Edinburgh Rugby’s game against Ulster on Saturday remains scheduled to take place as an ongoing Covid-19 issue continues to be monitored.

The capital club confirmed on Monday that a player had started a period of self-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 while a small group of potential contacts had been identified and were also isolating.

An update from Edinburgh said: “The club would like to thank all those who sent their best wishes to the individual who has contracted Covid-19. His health continues to improve in isolation.

“The small group of potential contacts – identified through internal contact tracing – remain in isolation and do not report any symptoms.

“The club has conducted two rounds of PCR testing of the full squad and playing staff this week, both of which returned no positive results.

“Consequently, the club’s Guinness PRO14 match against Ulster at BT Murrayfield this Saturday (5 June) currently remains scheduled to go ahead as planned.

“Edinburgh Rugby continues to operate an extensive health and safety coronavirus mitigation plan and follow all respective health guidance aligned through Scottish Rugby’s Threat Management Group.”

