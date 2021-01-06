After seeing two players sign deals with clubs in the Gallagher Premiership this week amid a difficult season in the Guinness PRO14, Edinburgh fans have welcomed the long-term contract extension of Hamish Watson. 

ADVERTISEMENT

With the departure of both Duhan van der Merwe and Andrew Davidson announced – the winger is set to join Worcester and the lock signing for Gloucester next season – there were fears that the exodus of players leaving Scotland might extent to the hugely respected flanker. 

There are few players more popular and influential Edinburgh as players than Watson. Never has a player been better suited to the nickname ‘Pinball’ and Watson’s effervescent ball carrying and energy on the pitch have helped him become a fan favourite in the Scottish capital and for the national team. 

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Goodbye 2020!

He is a guaranteed starter for both Richard Cockerill and Gregor Townsend and has a very real chance of making the British and Irish Lions later this year, so there would have been plenty of interest in him. 

The message this extension deal sends out makes Watson’s re-signing different from others. Aside from Edinburgh’s leaving players, Glasgow Warriors’ Adam Hastings is also Gloucester-bound next season and Watson’s back row partner for club and country, Jamie Ritchie, has also been linked with a move away at the end of his contract this year. 

With Scotland captain Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray also playing for Exeter Chiefs and Finn Russell starring for Racing 92, the list of exiled Scottish stars is growing year by year. There is a case that the Test team may benefit from this, but Glasgow and Edinburgh suffer. 

ADVERTISEMENT

To many fans, keeping hold of Watson is, therefore, a sign of Edinburgh’s ambition under Cockerill and an indication that their progress over the last two years could continue. 

https://twitter.com/YenOriental/status/1346770523733315584?s=20

ADVERTISEMENT
Annus mirabilis Annus mirabilis He started the year a hopeful sevens player but Caleb Clarke ended 2020 as a global superstar. Tom Vinicombe Tough at the top Tough at the top The pressure and expectation that comes with the All Blacks captaincy has been too hard for some players to handle. Gregor Paul Captain’s knock Captain’s knock A broken foot, a ripped testicle, whatever the injury, an All Blacks captain will find a way to play on. Gregor Paul Best in show Best in show The best All Blacks captains are, more often than not, the All Blacks' best players. Gregor Paul Fresh start Fresh start After four years at the Chiefs, fullback Solomon Alaimalo hopes a move to the Highlanders will reignite his career. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now