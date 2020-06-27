7:42am, 27 June 2020

Edinburgh have signed Sam Kitchen following his impressive impact with Ayrshire Bulls. The 26-year-old joins in a partnership arrangement from the FOSROC Super6 side after scoring eight tries in his debut season following his move from Sydney side Northern Suburbs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Richard Cockerill said on Edinburgh’s website: “We’ve been really impressed with Sam having watched him progress in this year’s Super6 competition.

“He’s got a really solid set-piece, while he’s clearly got an eye for a gap and a knack for getting over the whitewash given his try-scoring record this season.

The Aussie Rugby Show – Ep 6

“We’re looking forward to working with Sam and we’re keen to see his game develop further within the pro environment.”

Kitchen is eligible for the resumption of the ongoing Guinness PRO14 season.