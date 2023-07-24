Eddie Jones to go round 3-player rule in bid to re-call Wallaby from France
Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones is reportedly planning to exploit a loophole in the overseas player selection rules to recall a former Australia test forward ahead of the upcoming Rugby World Cup.
Despite Rugby Australia usually permitting only three overseas-based players, Jones has already selected five players, including Richie Arnold, Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete, Will Skelton, and Quade Cooper, in the squad. Now, it seems he may be seeking to add a sixth overseas-based player, Montpellier hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa, to the mix.
According to Australian sports outlet The Roar, Paenga-Amosa is set to sign a long-term contract with the Western Force, which would only come into effect after the 2023-2024 season. This strategic move would enable him to play in the World Cup with the Wallabies despite playing next season in Montpellier, as he would not be considered an overseas player due to his future contract with Western Force.
The tactic of using future transfers to bypass the rule restricting players based outside Australia has precedent. In 2015, head coach Michael Cheika obtained a special waiver to include Kane Douglas in the squad, despite his overseas status, as the second-row forward had signed with the Queensland Reds. Similarly, in 2019, Nic White was called up after signing to return to the Brumbies at the end of the 2019-2020 Premiership season.
The news comes at a crucial time for the Wallabies, who are facing challenges in assembling a competitive team following two disappointing defeats during Eddie Jones’ tenure. With the World Cup on the horizon, the team is keen to secure the best possible lineup, and the potential inclusion of Paenga-Amosa could bolster their chances of turning things around.
