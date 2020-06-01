1:08pm, 01 June 2020

Ealing Trailfinders have confirmed the signing of Simon Linsell for the 2020/21 season. A gradudate of the Gloucester Academy, Linsell has been one of the standout performers in the Greene King IPA Championship after spending a year captaining Hartpury.

As a 17-year-old, Linsell was part of a Gloucester Rugby U18s set-up that also included the likes of Lewis Ludlow and Ollie Thorley and also featured in Premiership Rugby A League action several times.

He moved away from the area to study Arabic and Middle Eastern Studies at Exeter University, and captained the University side before returning last season to join Hartpury RFC where he made a real impact.

“I can’t wait to join up with Ealing Trailfinders. I like how ambitious the club is and I’m really excited to see what we can achieve,” Linsell told the Ealing Trailfinders club website.

Director of Rugby Ben Ward is very pleased to have secured Linsell’s signature. “Simon is a very hard working player who has shown his quality in the last couple of years.

“He brings good leadership skills and ability at the set piece. Lineout forwards are harder to find these days, and I’m delighted to have signed Simon after trying previously.”

