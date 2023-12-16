Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
7 - 23
FT
22 - 19
FT
11 - 12
FT
28 - 17
FT
34 - 21
FT
14 - 21
FT
55 - 36
FT
21 - 20
FT
27 - 31
FT
29 - 7
FT
35 - 13
FT
36 - 17
FT
29 - 28
FT
37 - 27
FT
24 - 21
FT
31 - 15
FT
32 - 39
FT
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
12:30
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Ireland confirm coaching reshuffle after new Andy Farrell deal

2

Finn Russell targets fourth Rugby World Cup

3

Rob Baxter weighs in on Henry Arundell debate

4

Harlequins confirm departure of 12-year veteran

5

Leicester Tigers statement: Jasper Wiese's future

More News More News

Latest Feature

Eddie Jones: coaching genius or court jester?

The returning Japan supremo works in a world of lightning speed and sudden contradiction.

Rugby World Cup 2023 News

'Nearly men': Ian Foster's All Black legacy as head coach

The World Cup elimination messages Galthie got from Henry, Woodward

Breaking: Former Fiji boss Simon Raiwalui confirms his next move

Why Miles Amatosero can be the Wallabies' next Will Skelton

More RWC23 More News

Trending Video

Sam Warburton discusses the Champions Cup format

Sam Warburton chats to RugbyPass about the current and past Champions Cup formats

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

England duo Tuilagi, Lawes named in magazine's Top 12 Hitters list
m
matt 1 hours ago

Scott Gibbs is up there.

Go to comments More News
Sir Wayne Smith explains new 'crow's nest' role with All Blacks and Black Ferns
f
frandinand 2 hours ago

What wouldn’t we give to have someone of his quality mentoring our coaches.

Go to comments More News
CastresEdinburgh

Duhan van der Merwe runs riot as Edinburgh see off Castres

By PA
Duhan van der Merwe and Ali Price - Getty Images

Duhan van der Merwe scored two tries as Edinburgh defeated European Challenge Cup opponents Castres 34-21 at the Hive Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edinburgh, beaten by Clermont Auvergne in their tournament opener, took advantage of an early red card for Castres centre Andrea Cocagi.

Wing Van der Merwe’s double highlighted the win, with Wes Goosen, Ali Price and Matt Currie also touching down, while Ben Healy kicked three conversions and a penalty in a bonus-point win.

Video Spacer

World Schools Festival | Day 1 Highlights

Day 1 highlights of the World School’s Festival Cup saw high drama, controversy and high quality rugby in a hugely entertaining day of rugby. Watch it all LIVE on the RugbyPass Youtube channel

RugbyPass Youtube

Video Spacer
World Schools Festival | Day 1 Highlights

Day 1 highlights of the World School’s Festival Cup saw high drama, controversy and high quality rugby in a hugely entertaining day of rugby. Watch it all LIVE on the RugbyPass Youtube channel

RugbyPass Youtube

Castres, despite Cocagi being dismissed after just nine minutes, posted tries from Antoine Bouzerand, Wayan de Benedittis and Leone Nakarawa.

Gallagher Premiership strugglers Newcastle suffered a second defeat of their Challenge Cup campaign, going down 35-13 against the Lions in Johannesburg.

Falcons’ South African hosts ran in five tries for a bonus-point victory, with Newcastle replying through a Freddie Lockwood touchdown, plus two penalties and a conversion from fly-half Brett Connon.

The visitors also had two players yellow-carded in quick succession, with back-row pair Josh Bainbridge and Philip van der Walt being sent to the sin-bin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Steve Hansen: 'One of the great learnings I got was with Razor' Hansen recalls his big lesson from Razor
Search