7:21am, 14 December 2020

The draw for the pool stages of the 2023 Rugby World Cup took place this morning at Palais Brongniart in Paris, with defending champions South Africa drawn in Pool B against Ireland and Scotland. As with the last five World Cups, the 2023 tournament will comprise of 20 nations divided into four pools, with five teams in each pool.

ADVERTISEMENT

The draw included 12 teams already qualified for the tournament along with eight places yet to be decided through the global qualification process. An explainer of the eight teams yet to qualify, and the qualifying process, can be found here.

In Pool A, hosts France will take on New Zealand and Italy along with the Americas 1 and Africa 1 teams yet to qualify.

In Pool B, reigning champions South Africa will play Ireland and Scotland, who have been drawn together for the second World Cup running, along with the yet to be decided Asia Pacific 1 and Europe 2 teams.

Pool C sees Wales joined by familiar World Cup foes in Australia and Fiji, as well as the Europe 1 and the Final Qualifier Winner teams.

In Pool D last year’s beaten World Cup finalists England have been drawn against Japan, Argentina, Oceania 1 and Americas 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pool A

New Zealand

France

Italy

Americas 1

Africa 1

Pool B

South Africa

Ireland

Scotland

Asia Pacific 1

Europe 2

Pool C

Wales

Australia

Fiji

Europe 1

Final Qualifier Winner

Pool D

England

Japan

Argentina

Oceania 1

Americas 2

ADVERTISEMENT

More to follow…