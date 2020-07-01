8:24am, 01 July 2020

The Dragons have announced the signature of towering lock Joe Maksymiw from Connacht. Maksymiw, who is Welsh-qualified, will join will immediate effect after agreeing a long term-contract at Rodney Parade.

Maksymiw started his career at Leicester Tigers and joined Connacht in 2018, making 25 appearances in his two seasons with the Irish province.

“We’re really pleased to bring Joe, a Welsh qualified player, to the region and look forward to him developing in our environment,” said Dean Ryan, Dragons director of rugby.

“Joe is hungry to prove himself here, improve as a player and take the opportunity that we have given him with us.”

The 24-year-old – who is 6ft 8in and weighs 18st and 2lbs – said he believes it is an exciting time for Dragons, who recently agreed a one-year loan deal for Saracens’ Nick Tompkins.

“I’m thrilled to have signed for Dragons. The region is clearly on the up so it is an exciting time to be joining and coming to Wales,” Maksymiw said.

“I’m now looking forward to continuing to develop my game under Dean Ryan, Luke Narraway and the other coaches.

“I can’t wait to get stuck in with the lads and start contributing to the region, both on and off the pitch.”