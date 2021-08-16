Double Olympian Ollie Lindsay-Hague joins Newcastle Falcons

11:43am, 16 August 2021

Newcastle Falcons have announced the signing of double Olympian Ollie Lindsay-Hague on a short-term deal.

The winger/full back has just returned from Tokyo where he represented Team GB in rugby sevens, having previously helped them to a silver medal during the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards said the former Harlequins wide man will be well suited to his club’s preferred expansive approach.

“Ollie is a tremendously sharp and skilful player who will be with us until around Christmas time,” Richards said.

“He can play a multitude of positions and I’ve been an admirer of his for some time. He’s renowned around the world as an exceptional sevens player, but also has a lot of experience and ability in 15s from his time at Harlequins.

“With our fast surface and the way in which we aim to play the game we think it will be a good fit, and we’re looking forward to seeing him in our environment.”

Lindsay-Hague, 30, played 61 times for Harlequins, scoring ten tries, before devoting himself full-time to the sevens game in 2016.

Renowned for his footwork, speed and creativity, he insists he is now ready for a return to the 15-man code following his Olympic exploits.

“It’s an amazing opportunity and I’m delighted to be here,” said the London-born star on his first day at Kingston Park Stadium.

“My agent had a call from Dean Richards who said he was looking to bring me up to Newcastle, and it’s a really exciting challenge.”

Reflecting on an Olympic journey which saw his Team GB side losing out to Argentina in the bronze medal match, Lindsay-Hague said: “Tokyo was amazing – obviously very different to how it was in Rio five years earlier.

“It was great to get out there, because it looked at one time like we weren’t going to be able to, but it was just an incredible opportunity and experience.

“We gave it a really good go and it was fantastic to be part of, but now I have this new chance with Newcastle and I’m determined to take it.”

Asked where he hopes to fit in as a 15-a-side player, he added: “I see myself as playing in the back three – that’s where I played my rugby with Harlequins, and I loved playing in any of those positions.

“I’m sure it’ll take me a few weeks just to get back into 15s mode after so long playing sevens, but I’m confident I‘ll be able to make that transition and contribute positively to what the Falcons are trying to do up here.”