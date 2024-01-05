Doncaster Knights sign ex-England U20 seccond row Charlie Beckett

Doncaster Knights have confirmed the signing of lock Charlie Beckett from Ealing Trailfinders for the remaining part of the 2023/24 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beckett (28), a former member of the Leicester Tigers academy, transitioned to the Gloucester academy where he led Gloucester United in the ‘A’ League, a period which included dual registrations with London Welsh and Hartpury College.

In the 2014-15 season, Beckett played for England U18’s and was later selected for the England U20’s in both the 2015 Six Nations U18’s and U20’s Championships respectively. In 2018 he committed to a two-year professional contract with Jersey Reds starting from the 2018-19 season.

Joe Simmonds on his headspace at Exeter Joe Simmonds on his headspace at Exeter

The 6’4, 120kg second row departed Jersey Reds in August 2020 following the suspension of the English Championship for the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, before rejoining Gloucester on a short-term basis.

His career then led him to Ampthill for the 2020-21 Season. Following a brief stint in Australia, he joined Ealing Trailfinders, his last team before moving to Doncaster Knights. Initially contracted for two months as injury cover, Beckett’s stay in West London was extended to four months.

Steve Boden, Director of Rugby at Doncaster Knights, said: “Really happy to get Charlie Beckett in, we know Charlie’s been around the league for some time, and we know what he can bring. He’s got good experience and he’s good in the tight. There’s a lot of hard work in the forward pack and I feel that he’s a good leader, so it gives us something a bit different in our tight 5 and with Ben Murphy being out for some time, it was important that we strengthened our second-row department. A few of the guys inside our environment know Charlie and can vouch for him as a bloke, which is probably the most important thing when coming into the Doncaster Knights camp.”