12:28pm, 18 May 2021

This year’s delayed U20s Six Nations will take place at the one venue in Wales – the Cardiff Arms Park – from June 19 to July 13 featuring matchday squads of 26 players due to the condensed format of the competition and all five matchdays will feature three matches on the one day.

According to a Six Nations statement: “The decision to hold the championship in one venue was taken to reduce the risk around travel, to ensure greater rest periods and structured training and therefore meet many of the performance opportunities lost in recent times.

“Every match will be broadcast in Six Nations territories either on terrestrial TV, broadcaster streaming platforms or via Six Nations digital channels. Scotland and Ireland will get the championship underway on June 19, followed by England vs France and Wales vs Italy on the same day.

“There was no winner of the 2020 U20s championship. 2019 champions Ireland had already secured a Triple Crown thanks to wins over Scotland, Wales and England and were vying for a repeat Grand Slam. Every other team had secured at least one win before the 2020 championship had to be called to a halt due to the pandemic.

Six Nations CEO Ben Morel said: “We are delighted to be in a position to play the U20s championship this year, having had to cancel it in 2020 due to the pandemic. The U20s Six Nations is an important milestone in the life of many young players who will pursue a career in professional rugby.

A full Six Nations Under-20s schedule will be played from 19 June to 13 July with all 15 matches taking place at Cardiff Arms Park #SixNationsRugby pic.twitter.com/hEdAhMFuer — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) May 18, 2021

“We would like to thank the unions for their hard work in making this championship possible and our broadcasters for bringing it to the homes of rugby lovers. We are looking forward to some exciting rugby.”

WRU CEO Steve Phillips added: “The Welsh Rugby Union is honoured to be hosting the championship at the historic Cardiff Arms Park. The U20s Six Nations is a crucial pathway for players’ development as they begin their journey into senior professional rugby.”

