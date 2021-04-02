10:38am, 02 April 2021

Former Gloucester out-half Danny Cipriani has slammed allegations made by Wales boss Wayne Pivac that he was a bad influence on new Guinness Six Nations star Louis Rees-Zammit. A UK newspaper reported on Friday that Pivac claimed Rees-Zammit was unfit due to hanging out in nightclubs with “a bit of a superstar” at Gloucester. However, Cipriani has moved quickly to quash the allegations, taking to social media to defend himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wouldn’t normally acknowledge this,” he wrote. “However, on this occasion I am. I’ve never been to a nightclub with Louis Rees Zammit. Welsh Rugby Union and Times Sport need to get their facts right before writing such damaging nonsense.”

The Times report stated: “Wayne Pivac, the Wales head coach, has described an ‘amazing transformation’ in the fitness of Louis Rees-Zammit that led him to scoring four tries in the Six Nations, claiming the improvements came after he had stopped going to nightclubs with ‘a bit of of a superstar’ at Gloucester, in what appeared to be a reference to Danny Cipriani.

Devin Toner guests on RugbyPass All Access talking about freak athlete second rows

“Rees-Zammit, 20, was one of the stars of Wales’ unexpected triumph in the recent tournament, but Pivac said that he had been unable to select the wing when he first brought him into the squad, for last year’s Six Nations tournament, because of his poor fitness levels.”

A Gallagher Premiership teammate of Rees-Zammit when the Welsh youngster first made the breakthrough at Gloucester, Cipriani quit Kingsholm in December and was unveiled as a new Bath signing on March 25.

I wouldn’t normally acknowledge this however on this occasion I am. I’ve never been to a night club with @LouisReesZammit @WelshRugbyUnion @TimesSport need to get their facts right before writing such damaging nonsense. pic.twitter.com/RG0MM1L0PZ — Danny Cipriani (@DannyCipriani87) April 2, 2021

“He’s good,” reported Bath boss Stuart Hooper when quizzed about Cipriani’s state of mind and physical health after nearly four months without a club. “He is looking after himself, he is having an opportunity to look after his body, to rest first and foremost both mentally and physically and get himself back in a position where he is ready to compete again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is training now and is away from us, he is getting himself ready to get back into the game and get himself as fit as possible. He has played for a long time and the opportunity for a break was something that he was really keen on doing.

“No it’s not (a usual kind of break) but it has got to work for you and it absolutely can be a positive thing. Some people get an enforced rest, don’t they? They will have an injury for a year or nine months.

“Not everyone has the opportunity to take time away from the game but Danny knows what works for him, he has got some great mentors, some great coaches working with him and his time away from the game I’m sure will refresh him and bring him to us ready to go.”

"Even in the 82nd minute when France couldn't even win I was still nervous" – Louis Rees-Zammit wowed this week's @TheRugbyPod with stories about title-winning Wales, celebratory Prosecco, an Instagram surge, Jonny May and Paul Scholes #SixNationshttps://t.co/4YPGwSgf0c — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) March 31, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT