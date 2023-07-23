Select Edition

Latest Comments

First Test start for Grant Williams as Springboks make nine changes
M
MARLON 16 minutes ago

Oom Marvin too soft for International Rugby and will unfortunately make the side ahead of Jean Kleyn. That should once and for all tell Kleyn that the nuwe SA is not for the likes of him. KLA could have played in place of WLerux, with the youngster Moodie on the wing. No need to wear out Kitsoff and Malherbe in a meaning less game...resource management folks!

Go to comments
'Borthwick is running too tight a ship' – Andy Goode
T
The Chassis Chisler 39 minutes ago

100% watch any of the England weekly videos. Its as dry as F. And then Borthwick comes on and he sucks the energy right out of the room

Go to comments
United Rugby Championship

Dai Young steps down as Cardiff boss despite being cleared of accusations

By PA
CARDIFF, WALES - APRIL 01: Dai Young, Head Coach of Cardiff looks on prior to the EPCR Challenge Cup Round of Sixteen match between Cardiff Rugby and Sale Sharks at Cardiff Arms Park on April 01, 2023 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Dai Young has stepped down as Cardiff’s director of rugby despite an independent investigation finding insufficient evidence to support the bullying allegations made against him.

Former Wales prop Young was suspended in April after he was accused of bullying members of staff, a claim that he categorically denied.

A barrister was appointed to investigate the allegations and concluded that no further action should be taken as they could not be substantiated.

However, the toll of the episode taken on both Young and Cardiff has resulted in his departure.

“Unfortunately this process has caused strain on the working relationship between Cardiff Rugby and Dai Young,” a statement by the Welsh region said.

“In the circumstances, regrettably, it has been mutually agreed by the parties to terminate Dai’s employment contract in accordance with terms within that allow for early termination.

“Cardiff Rugby would like to thank Dai for his latest contribution during the last two years, which culminated in finishing as the highest placed Welsh club in the United Rugby Championship.

“We wish Dai the very best with whatever the future holds for him. Work will now begin to appoint a successor and coaching team at the Arms Park with 14 weeks still remaining until the 2023-24 season kicks off.”

